Exclusive

University quarantine: This is what it's like to self-isolate for two weeks in university accommodation

By Alan Zycinski

International students at Stirling University have stepped outside for the first time in fourteen days - having isolated in their accommodation.

Many touched down in Scotland just over two weeks ago from countries not on the COVID-19 safe travel list.

They had to follow rules like cooking and eating alone, disinfecting bathrooms after use and not socialising with flatmates.

Each student was given welcome packs with food for a few days as well as extra bed sheets because they can't leave the building to do laundry.

They also had individual kitchen cupboards to avoid contamination and any rubbish had to be double bagged and left for 24hours.

Students have been in quarantine for 14 days. Picture: LBC

Klara, 19, from Croatia, stepped on campus for the first time yesterday - despite arriving in Scotland weeks ago.

She said: "The hardest thing about quarantine was definitely just staying inside.

"Picking up deliveries was the only time I could go anywhere

"It has been very difficult and boring just watching the weather change from sun to rain out the window. I had to stay inside at all times."

Klara experienced lockdown in Zagreb and had to stay inside for long periods in her family home.

Klara, from Croatia, stepped on campus for the first time yesterday. Picture: LBC

She says isolating in a small university room is a lot tougher.

"It's more difficult in small unis than in a home because clearly in a home you have more space

"You also don't have to avoid your flatmates and you don't have to be cautious of social distancing too much.

"I'm looking forward to finally meeting other people."

The Scottish Government's guidance surrounding COVID-19 and university accommodation can be found HERE.