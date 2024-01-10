University student Katie Allan, 21, who killed herself in jail told by boyfriend he was 'dating other women'

10 January 2024

Katie Allan killed herself within months of being sent to young offenders institution
Katie Allan killed herself within months of being sent to young offenders institution. Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

A prison intelligence report has revealed that Katie’s boyfriend told her the month that she died that he was "dating other women".

The prison intelligence report has revealed that Katie Allan, a student at Glasgow University, was found dead in her cell on June 4 as she was serving a 16-month sentence for drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Now, a probe has been launched, which is also looking into the death of 16-year-old William Brown, also known as William Lindsay, who died in 2018 at the Polmont young offenders institution.

In the intelligence reports shown in the probe, it was revealed that Katie was not only being bullied by other inmates but had also received "a lot of abuse over the telephone from her boyfriend'.

The reports could not be accessed by Heather Morrison, one of the two personal officers who were involved with Katie at the Polmont Young Offenders' Institution, as the reports were for managers only.

This comes after Katie's mother, Linda Allen, 56, said her daughter Katie, seemed to be 'petrified' of other inmates the day before her body was found, she has told an inquiry.

Ms Allen also said Katie appeared 'exhausted' having complained about being kept awake at night by other prisoners screaming abuse at her from neighbouring cells.

The joint fatal accident inquiry at Falkirk Sheriff Court is investigating her death and that of William Brown, 16, after both were found dead in their cells in separate incidents at Polmont that year.

William had been removed from suicide watch just hours before ending his own life on October 7. Both he and Katie had been assessed with the Talk To Me scheme.

Katie Allan was jailed for 16 months for dangerous driving
Katie Allan was jailed for 16 months for dangerous driving. Picture: Alamy

Mrs Allan was giving evidence on the second day of a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) examining the circumstances of her daughter's death and the death of 16-year-old William Lindsay at Polmont young offenders institution in 2018.

Mr Brown, who had been in care repeatedly, was found dead in his cell on October 7 - three days after being admitted as there was no space in a children's secure unit.

He had been remanded at Polmont despite having a history of making attempts on his life.

Mrs Allan told the inquiry she and her son Scott visited Katie at Polmont on June 3, during which Ms Allan broke down in tears as she recounted her days in prison.

She said there had been a fight in the area where her daughter was being held and that other prisoners had been shouting derogatory comments at Ms Allan from their cells since then.

"She was petrified and exhausted as she hadn't slept," Mrs Allan said.

"She told me she had asked to be moved to another cell.

"She didn't feel safe. She was terrified of the unpredictability of the environment she was in."

Linda and Stuart Allan, the parents of Katie Allan arrive at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Linda and Stuart Allan, the parents of Katie Allan arrive at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Alamy

Mrs Allan went on to recall how her daughter also appeared to be "frightened" of certain prison officers who were supervising her.

"She spoke highly of a number of prison officers but she was clearly frightened of other prison officers," she told the inquiry. On Monday, the inquiry heard Ms Allan was found to have traces of an antidepressant which was not prescribed to her, during a post-mortem examination.

She suffered from alopecia and had a history of self-harming which prison staff were aware of.

She was last seen alive by a prison officer as she watched TV, and said "Hi", just after 8pm, before taking her own life.

She was found by a prison officer just before 6am on June 4.

Ms Allan had lost seven kilos (15lb) while in custody over a period of four months after being imprisoned.

In April 2018, her solicitor had urged the Scottish Prison Service to get her medical treatment for alopecia and eczema. The FAI is examining the circumstances of both deaths, with particular focus on the SPS's Talk To Me strategy in relation to the prevention of suicide in jails, and is expected to last three weeks.

It will seek to establish what, if any, precautions could have been taken, or could be implemented to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK

