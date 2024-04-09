Urgent police appeal after woman dragged from train station and raped

9 April 2024, 13:31

Extra patrols are in place following the attack, Suffolk Police said
Extra patrols are in place following the attack, Suffolk Police said. Picture: Google Images

By Flaminia Luck

Police are urgently appealing for witnesses after a woman was dragged from a train station to a river path and raped.

Suffolk Police said the victim, a woman in her twenties, was approached by a man at the Stowmarket train station, before she was dragged to the scene and attacked.

The incident took place along the Gipping Valley River Path, off Station Road East (B1115), sometime between the late afternoon and evening of Sunday 7 April.

A police cordon is in place at the scene while enquiries take place.

The attack took place along the Gipping Valley River Path, near Stowmarket railway station, Suffolk
The attack took place along the Gipping Valley River Path, near Stowmarket railway station, Suffolk. Picture: Google Images

'Very serious incident'

Detective Inspector Mark Hughes said: “I can understand this is concerning for residents in the area.

"This is a very serious incident, and the victim is being supported by specialist officers.

“Additional patrols have been put in place and residents will likely see an increased presence of both uniform and non-uniform officers while the investigation continues.

Read more: Man arrested over murder of Bradford mum Kulsuma Akter who was knifed to death while pushing her baby in pram

”Detectives are appealing for any potential witnesses, including anyone who was in the vicinity of the Gipping Valley River Path, Stowmarket railway station or Station Road East, between 3pm and 8pm on Sunday 7 April."

Anyone with a property nearby that has CCTV or a doorbell camera, or any motorists who were driving in the area between the times stated above who has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle, are asked to review the footage for anything of use.

