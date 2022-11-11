Urgent search for mum, 18, who vanished with her one-year-old baby overnight

Chloe, 18, is believed to be with her one-year-old daughter. Picture: Sussex Police

By Emma Soteriou

Police have launched an urgent search for an 18-year-old mum and her baby after they vanished overnight.

Chloe Jeffreys was reported missing from Crawley in West Sussex on Thursday.

She is believed to be with her one-year-old daughter.

The teen is described as 5'7 and slim, with long red/burgundy hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black top and black and burgundy trainers.

Her daughter has blonde hair and is understood to be wearing a pink fleecy zip-up cardigan and is in a black iCandy push chair.

The pair were last known to be in Worthing.

Anyone who has seen them or has any information that could help has been urged to call 999 immediately, quoting serial 477 of 10/11.