US airdrops 30,000 meals into Gaza after more than 100 Palestinians were killed trying to get to aid convoy

2 March 2024, 17:40 | Updated: 2 March 2024, 17:41

Three US planes have dropped more than 30,000 meals into Gaza after aid agencies warned of a worsening humanitarian situation in the warzone.
Three US planes have dropped more than 30,000 meals into Gaza after aid agencies warned of a worsening humanitarian situation in the warzone.

By Chay Quinn

Three US planes have dropped more than 30,000 meals into Gaza after aid agencies warned of a worsening humanitarian situation in the warzone.

Many Palestinians were killed in Gaza on Thursday while trying to get bags of flour from an aid convoy in Gaza City.

More than 100 Palestinians are dead after the disaster in Gaza's main city.

Three planes from Air Forces Central dropped 66 bundles containing about 38,000 meals into Gaza at 8.30am EST (1.30pm GMT), according to two US officials.

The air drop is expected to be the first of many announced by President Joe Biden on Friday. The aid will be coordinated with Jordan, which has also conducted airdrops to deliver food to Gaza.

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules conducts an airdrop of humanitarian assistance over Gaza, on Saturday, March 2, 2024.
Air Force loadmasters secure the bundles onto pallets with netting that is rigged for release in the back of a C-130, and then crews release it with a parachute when the aircraft reaches the intended delivery zone.

At least 115 Palestinians were killed and hundreds more wounded in the Thursday attack as they scrambled for aid, the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said. Israel says many of the dead were trampled in a chaotic crush for the food aid, and its troops fired warning shots after the crowd moved toward them in a threatening way.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that the air drops were being planned to deliver emergency humanitarian assistance in a safe way to people on the ground.

The C-130 cargo plane is a widely used military jet to deliver aid to remote places due to its ability to land in austere environments and cargo capacity.

A C-130 can airlift as much as 42,000lbs of cargo and its crews know how to rig material, which can sometimes include vehicles, onto massive pallets can be safely dropped out of the back of the aircraft.

Three planes from Air Forces Central dropped 66 bundles containing about 38,000 meals into Gaza at 8.30am EST (1.30pm GMT), according to two US officials.
The air drop is expected to be the first of many announced by President Joe Biden on Friday. The aid will be coordinated with Jordan, which has also conducted airdrops to deliver food to Gaza.

Air Force loadmasters secure the bundles onto pallets with netting that is rigged for release in the back of a C-130, and then crews release it with a parachute when the aircraft reaches the intended delivery zone.

The Air Force's C-130 has been used in years past to air drop humanitarian into Afghanistan, Iraq, Haiti and other locations and the airframe is used in an annual multi-national "Operation Christmas Drop" that air drops pallets of toys, supplies, non-perishable food and fishing supplies to remote locations in the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau.

Since the war began on October 7, Israel has barred entry of food, water, medicine and other supplies, except for a trickle of aid entering the south from Egypt at the Rafah crossing and Israel's Kerem Shalom crossing.

The United Nations says a quarter of Gaza's 2.3 million people face starvation. Aid officials have said that airdrops are not an efficient means of distributing aid and are a measure of last resort.

