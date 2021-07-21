US airline employee refuses travel to customer for 'uncalled for language and not wearing a mask'

21 July 2021, 17:23

By Elizabeth Haigh

A video of a US airline employee shared on Twitter has gone viral as he refuses travel to a woman who he says used "uncalled for" language towards his colleague.

The woman allegedly called the employee’s colleague a "b***h" and did not put on a mask until she was called out for not wearing one.

The employee can be heard telling the woman that her language was: "uncalled for" and "inappropriate".

He added: "You’re not going to travel. We don’t tolerate that cr*p with us, at all."

He then tells the woman that if she wishes to travel, she must find another carrier to fly with, and appears to suggest that she use Spirit, another US airline.

The woman, who is pictured arguing with the member of staff in the video, denies the allegations, but the employee says that other witnesses can confirm his colleague’s version of events.

The employee also told her: "Don't lie because you already did that once when you took the mask off and put...yours on again."

The video concludes with the employee telling her: "If you don’t follow our policy, it’s a period, end of discussion."

The incident has sparked broad support on social media, with Twitter users largely commending the employee’s calm conduct.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Belgium National Day

Belgian flood tragedy makes for subdued national day

Labour says it opposes proof of vaccination for access to venues every day

'Costly and impractical': Labour attacks PM's plans for Covid vaccine passports
Kazakhstan Russia Space Station

Russia launches lab module to International Space Station

Virus Outbreak South Africa Vaccine production

South African firm to make the first Pfizer Covid vaccine in Africa
The five Tory MPs who breached the code of conduct (clockwise from top-left): Adam Holloway; Sir Roger Gale; Bob Stewart; Theresa Villiers; Natalie Elphicke

Five Tories breached conduct code in Charlie Elphicke sex case
Netherlands Europe Floods

Hard-hit Dutch town faces a 400 million euro flood damage bill

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

NHS Confederation official predicts 'incredibly disruptive' Covid pressures on hospitals

NHS official warns of 'extreme pressure' hospitals are facing, as Covid cases rise
Man with teen daughter rallies against prosecution for street harassment

Man with teen daughter rallies against prosecution for street harassment
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

James O'Brien's take on Cummings 'using' PM to get 'Brexit con over the line'

James O'Brien's take on Cummings 'using' PM to get 'Brexit con over the line'
Nick asked the minister three times

Minister fails to answer Nick Ferrari's question three times

The ISU official was speaking to LBC

Border Force union chief says French frequently escort migrants to UK waters

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London