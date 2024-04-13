British and American jets 'shoot down Iranian drones' as Rishi Sunak slams Iran for 'reckless' attack against Israel

13 April 2024, 23:47 | Updated: 14 April 2024, 00:03

US and UK forces are helping defend Israel from Iranian drones and missiles after a massive attack was launched.
US and UK forces are helping defend Israel from Iranian drones and missiles after a massive attack was launched.

By Chay Quinn

US and UK forces are helping defend Israel from Iranian drones and missiles after a massive attack was launched.





The allies of Israel, which currently have a military presence in the region, are currently helping efforts to repel Iranian drones, according to Israeli's Channel 12 TV and Sky News.

US and UK military forces have been stationed nearby - as they try to combat Yemeni Houthi rebels attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

US officials speaking to Reuters news agency confirmed that their air defence systems have downed Iranian drones.

The sources did not specify where or how these unmanned vehicles were downed.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: "In response to increased Iranian threats and the growing risk of escalation in the Middle East, the UK Government has been working with partners across the region to encourage de-escalation and prevent further attacks.

"We have moved several additional Royal Air Force jets and air refuelling tankers to the region. These will bolster Operation Shader, which is the UK's existing counter-Daesh operation in Iraq and Syria. In addition, these UK jets will intercept any airborne attacks within range of our existing missions, as required.

"We will continue to cooperate closely with our regional partners in the interest of de-escalation."

A Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 takes off from RAF Akrotiri for air strikes in response to increased malign behavior by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea
Sky News is reporting that RAF jets are involved in the defence of Israel as the country prepares for the massive assault (file photo). Picture: Alamy

RAF bases in Cyprus have previously been used as bases for operations in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I condemn in the strongest terms the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel.

"These strikes risk inflaming tensions and destabilising the region. Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard."

“The UK will continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq. Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation. No one wants to see more bloodshed.”

Foreign Secretary David Cameron added: "Iran's reckless attacks on Israel will only further inflame tensions in the Middle East.

London, UK. 28th Feb, 2024. Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister, leaves 10 Downing Street for PMQ's
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I condemn in the strongest terms the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel.". Picture: Alamy

"The UK calls on the Iranian regime to stop this serious escalation, which is in no one’s interest."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “We condemn the Iranian regime’s decision to subject Israelis to these unacceptable attacks.

“The international community has been united in urging restraint and we regret that yet again Iran has chosen a different, dangerous path.

“Our thoughts are with all those in the region who want peace and security not the fear and instability being generated by Iran.

“We continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of our other partners in the region, including Jordan and Iraq. We support all measures designed to restore calm as we must do all we can to prevent a wider regional war.”

Former army officer Major General Tim Cross has told LBC he thinks Tehran is doing something it feels it has to do.

He said: "I don't think Iran really wants a major conflict with Israel, but it had to ber seen to be responding to that Israeli attack on their consulate as there were some major casualties."

