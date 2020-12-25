US announces travel restrictions on UK passengers

25 December 2020, 07:45

People travelling to the US from the UK must provide a negative Covid test
People travelling to the US from the UK must provide a negative Covid test. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The US has become the latest country to announce travel restrictions on UK passengers in response to the new strain of coronavirus.

Anyone travelling into the United States from Britain will need to produce a negative Covid-19 test before getting on their flight.

It joins a growing list of nations that have introduced restrictions against UK travellers following the emergence of a new coronavirus variant.

Passengers from Britain need negative tests within three days of their trip and they must provide the results to the airline, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement.

The CDC confirmed that the measure will come into effect from Monday 28 December.

Read more: Flights from South Africa stopped after Covid variant found in UK

Read more: UK Covid death toll rises by 574 with over 39,000 new cases

Anybody who fails to provide a negative test result must be denied boarding, the agency added.

It said that because of travel restrictions that have been in place since March, air travel to the US from the UK is already down by 90 per cent.

Last weekend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the new variant of Covid seemed to spread more easily than earlier ones and was moving rapidly through England.

Dozens of countries have since barred flights from the UK.

However, he stressed there is "no evidence to suggest it is more lethal or causes more severe illness", or that vaccines will be less effective against it.

On Wednesday, the UK stopped flights from South Africa after a separate, "more transmissible" Covid-19 variant that originated in the southern hemisphere country was detected in two people in Britain.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said both are "contacts of cases who have travelled from South Africa over the past few weeks".

From 9am on Christmas Eve, visitors arriving in England who were in or transited through South Africa in the previous 10 days are not permitted entry and direct flights have been banned, the Department for Transport said.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Heathrow

US to require negative Covid-19 test from UK air passengers

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch has found a new owner

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch purchased by billionaire

Pope Francis celebrates Mass on Christmas eve

Christmas celebrations take different turn in era of coronavirus
Maitrise Notre-Dame de Paris soprani singer Julie Fuchs and the Notre Dame Cathedral choir recorded a Christmas concert

Choir performs Christmas Eve concert in fire-damaged Notre Dame
Spain King’s Speech

Spain’s King Felipe urges exemplary behaviour amid father’s financial scandal
Trump

Trump’s demand throws bipartisan Covid relief plan into chaos

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Only the Isle of Scilly will remain in Tier 1 restrictions, with many areas moved to Tier 4 from Boxing Day.

Covid UK: Which new areas will enter Tier 4 and what are the new Christmas rules?
The new Covid variant has spread across the UK despite Tier 4 restrictions.

New Covid strain: Where is the new variant in the UK and where did it come from?
France has closed its borders to UK travellers

UK coronavirus travel restrictions: Which countries have banned UK flights?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nigel Farage: No-deal Brexit was never a possibility

Nigel Farage: No-deal Brexit was never a possibility

James O'Brien's best moments of 2020

James O'Brien's best moments of 2020

These are Nick Ferrari's greatest moments of 2020.

Nick Ferrari's greatest moments of 2020

Nigel Farage: Brexit deal is done but we've decided fishing doesn't matter much

Nigel Farage: Brexit deal is done but the UK decided fishing doesn't matter much
Yorkshireman in Nantong reveals 'different mindset' in Chinese people's approach to Covid

Yorkshireman in Nantong reveals 'different mindset' in Chinese people's approach to Covid
'We were heroes a couple of months back. That didn't last long,' says HGV driver

'We were heroes a couple of months back but that didn't last long,' says HGV driver

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London