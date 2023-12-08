US blocks UN move to call for Israel-Gaza ceasefire, as UK abstains over lack of condemnation of Hamas

8 December 2023, 21:35

The US vetoed a ceasefire resolution in the UN, while the UK abstained
The US vetoed a ceasefire resolution in the UN, while the UK abstained. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The US has vetoed a UN resolution to call for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, as the UK abstained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thirteen out of the fifteen members of the UN's Security Council backed an immediate ceasefire in a vote on Friday evening.

The US blocked the move, with its deputy ambassador to the UN saying that the wording of the resolution was "rushed" and would result in an "unsustainable ceasefire" that would "plant the seeds for the next war".

The UK did not vote on the resolution, with its representative saying that was because it did not criticise Hamas.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has long called for a ceasefire in the war, which has killed over 16,000 people in Gaza, according to the territory's Hamas-linked health ministry. It came after Hamas invaded Israel, killing 1,200 and taking 240 people hostage.

Read more: Two charged after Keir Starmer heckled by Gaza protesters who claim Labour leader backs 'genocide'

Read more: British team helping prepare Palestinian Authority to take over Gaza after Israel-Hamas war, Defence Secretary says

US deputy ambassador Robert Wood
US deputy ambassador Robert Wood. Picture: Getty

Israel has criticised the UN for the organisation's position on the war.

Neither the UK nor the US have called for a ceasefire, instead backing the idea of 'humanitarian pauses' to allow hostages to be released and aid to get into Gaza.

Both countries have maintained that Israel has a right to defend itself within international law. Some onlookers have claimed that Israel is not taking enough care to protect civilians.

Explaining why his country blocked the resolution, the US deputy ambassador to the UN Robert Wood said on Friday night that "no country could or should tolerate what Hamas did on 7 October".

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel on Friday
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel on Friday. Picture: Alamy

"If any of our own countries had been attacked in this way, we would all expect this council to reaffirm our rights to protect our citizens," he says.

He said that an "unconditional ceasefire" is unrealistic and would "simply leave Hamas in place, able to regroup and repeat what it did on 7 October".

"This resolution essentially says that Israel should just tolerate this, that it should allow this terror to go unchecked."

Mr Wood said this stance was "a recipe for disaster, for Israel, for the Palestinians, and for the entire region."

Strikes on Gaza’s southern edge sow fear in one of last areas people can flee to

Britain's Barbara Woodward said the UK could not "vote in favour of a resolution that does not condemn the atrocities Hamas committed", while also calling for more humanitarian pauses.

Mr Guterres had earlier warned that Gaza was at "breaking point", with people at risk of starvation if the war does not end.

He foretold "a complete breakdown of public order and increased pressure for mass displacement into Egypt".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ryan O'Neal has died

Love Story and Barry Lyndon actor Ryan O'Neal dies aged 82, as family pay tribute to Hollywood star

Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Appeals court upholds gag order on Trump but narrows restrictions on his speech

Robert Jenrick said that there are too many migrants to integrate into society

Robert Jenrick says the UK 'has too many migrants to integrate into society', as he warns of voters' 'red-hot fury'

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip

US vetoes UN resolution demanding immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip

Israeli troops round up Palestinian men as UN warns aid operation ‘in tatters’

Ethan Crumbley in court

Michigan teenager gets life in prison for high school attack

Six teenagers were convicted for their roles in the teacher's death.

Six teenagers convicted in connection with beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty in 2020

A rare white alligator

Extremely rare white alligator born at Florida reptile park

France Teacher Beheaded Trial

Six French teenagers convicted over Islamic extremist’s killing of teacher

Shane MacGowan's loved ones got up to dance during the Pogues star's funeral service.

Heartwarming moment Shane MacGowan’s family dance to rendition of ‘Fairytale of New York’ at star’s funeral

Passengers were stuck on the Elizabeth line for nearly five hours yesterday

Network Rail chief admits 'service has gone backwards' after 'painful experience' being stuck on west London train

Cop28 flag

UN climate chief says ‘it’s go time’ to save planet as Cop28 talks ramp up

Starmer was heckled by protesters in Glasgow

Two charged after Keir Starmer heckled by Gaza protesters who claim Labour leader backs 'genocide'

Adele has revealed the reason why she won't move back to the UK.

Adele reveals reason why she won’t be moving back to the UK - despite missing London

Antonio Guterres

Gaza is at breaking point, UN chief warns

Gerard Depardieu

French actor Gerard Depardieu under scrutiny over remarks in new documentary

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bercow is a staunch critic of his former party

Ex-Commons speaker John Bercow brands Tories an 'absurd clapped-out spectacle of a non-government'
Brint Davy was called 'delusional'

Outrage as 'delusional' man, 41, gets parents to pay his rent from their pension and refuses to get job that's 'beneath him'
Kate was joined by William, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Kate joined by Prince William and the children at her annual Christmas carol service in Westminster Abbey
Pope Francis prayed at a statue of Mary near the Spanish Steps in Rome

Pope Francis makes first public appearances since becoming ill with bronchitis

Heavy rain is on the way

Heavy rain and strong winds to batter Britain as Met Office issues weather warnings across country
Alex Scott laughed off the comments made by Joey Barton.

Alex Scott breaks silence on Joey Barton after ex-Premier League star’s tirade about female pundits
France Notre Dame

Macron visits Notre Dame, marking one-year until reopening after 2019 fire

Colour photograph of a portrait of Mao Zedong and the Chinese flag

Menu signed by Mao Zedong auctioned for a quarter of a million dollars

Omid Scobie has said the Dutch publisher of his book was sent an 'early copy' to get a head start on his translation efforts.

Omid Scobie admits 'uncleared text' of Endgame was sent to Dutch publishers who left in names in Royal 'racism' storm
Johnny Depp is among those to celebrate Shane MacGowan's life at his funeral

Johnny Depp, Bono and Bob Geldof among those to bid farewell to Shane MacGowan at singer's funeral

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry's libel case over an article about his security arrangements will go to trial

Prince Harry's libel case over article about his security arrangements must go to trial, judge rules
Queen Camilla is said to back her ex husband's new relationship with Anne Robinson

Camilla 'backs ex Andrew Parker Bowles' new relationship with Anne Robinson and even jokes about double dates'
The Princess of Wales will host a Christmas carol service

Kate to host Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, as new photo released of Princess of Wales

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit