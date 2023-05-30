Catholics flock to US church to pray over body of nun who was exhumed after four years with almost no signs of decay

30 May 2023, 10:02 | Updated: 30 May 2023, 10:23

Warning: some readers might find pictures in this article distressing

Thousands of people have flocked to the church to see the nun's remains
Thousands of people have flocked to the church to see the nun's remains. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Thousands of people have flocked to a small town in Missouri to the remains of a nun whose body has barely decomposed since her death in 2019, with the phenomenon being referred to as the ‘miracle in Missouri’.

Some say it is a sign of holiness in Catholicism - with calls for her to be made a saint, while others say the lack of decomposition may not be as rare as people think.

Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster was exhumed in April, according to a statement from the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles, in Gower, Missouri.

Her body was buried outside of the monastery and was dug up to be placed in an improved tomb inside the chapel.

When they exhumed Ms Lancaster, they were told to expect only bones, since she had been buried in a simple wooden coffin without any embalming four years ago.

‘Lives at risk’: Fears over Met plan to stop attending 999 calls linked to mental health

Supermarket price rises hit all time high in May, although food inflation drops slightly

Her body was exhumed after four years in a wooden casket
Her body was exhumed after four years in a wooden casket. Picture: Alamy

Instead, they discovered an intact body and "a perfectly preserved religious habit", the statement said.

The nuns had not meant to publicise the discovery but someone posted a private email publicly and "the news began to spread like wildfire".

Her body was carefully cleaned and her body was put on display with as many as 1,000 people turning up each day to see it.

Her body will be laid out for public viewings until Monday, where visitors are allowed to touch it and pray. Visiting hours run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

People queued for hours to see the nun's body and touch her with warnings to be 'careful of her feet'
People queued for hours to see the nun's body and touch her with warnings to be 'careful of her feet'. Picture: Alamy

A sign next to the body, which is surrounded by flowers, reads: “Please be gentle when touching sister's body, especially her feet.”

Volunteers and local law enforcement have helped to manage the crowds in the town of roughly 1,800 people, as people have visited from all over the country to see her.

"It was pretty amazing," said Samuel Dawson, who is Catholic and visited from Kansas City with his son last week.

"It was very peaceful. Just very reverent."

Mr Dawson said there were a few hundred people when he visited and that he saw many out-of-state cars.

Visitors were allowed to touch Ms Lancaster, Mr Dawson said, saying the nuns "wanted to make her accessible to the public ... because in real life, she was always accessible to people".

The monastery said in a statement that Ms Lancaster's body would be placed in a glass shrine in their church on Monday.

Visitors will still be able to see her body and take dirt from her grave but they will not be able to touch her.

The Diocese of Kansas City-St Joseph also released a statement.

"The condition of the remains of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster has understandably generated widespread interest and raised important questions," the diocese said.

"At the same time, it is important to protect the integrity of the mortal remains of Sister Wilhelmina to allow for a thorough investigation."

"Incorruptibility has been verified in the past but it is very rare. There is a well-established process to pursue the cause for sainthood but that has not been initiated in this case yet," the diocese added.

The Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles, also said Ms Lancaster has not yet reached the required minimum of five years since death for the sainthood process to begin.

Rebecca George, an anthropology tutor at the Western Carolina University in North Carolina, said the body's lack of decomposition might not be as rare as people are expecting.

Ms George said the "mummification" of un-embalmed bodies is common at the university's facility and the bodies could stay preserved for many years, if allowed to.

Coffins and clothing also help to preserve bodies, she said.

"Typically, when we bury people, we don't exhume them. We don't get to look at them a couple years out," Ms George said.

"With 100 years, there might be nothing left. But when you've got just a few years out, this is not unexpected."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

India Bus Crash

At least 10 dead as bus carrying Hindu pilgrims falls into gorge

Jordan Royal Wedding

Thousands attend free concert in Jordan ahead of royal wedding

Secret agents killed aboard houseboat after vessel capsizes during party on picturesque Italian lake

Victims who died aboard houseboat revealed to be secret agents after vessel capsized on picturesque Italian lake

Russia Ukraine

Buildings damaged in drone attack, Moscow mayor claims

Kosovo Serbs Clashes

30 peacekeepers injured in clashes with ethnic Serbs in Kosovo

The snorkeller survived the crocodile attack

Snorkeller prises crocodile's jaws from his head in miracle escape after being mauled near luxury resort

Nearly 100 primary schools could shut down

Nearly 100 primary schools 'at risk of closure' as birth rates fall and young families leave cities amid high living costs
Eamonn Holmes accused This Morning of a 'total cover-up' of Phillip Schofield's affair

Eamonn Holmes alleges 'total cover-up' at ITV over Phillip Schofield affair

Damage could be seen on local buildings in Moscow following the alleged series of attacks by Ukraine.

Moscow hit by wave of kamikaze drones in 'revenge attack' following sustained air strikes on Ukrainian capital Kyiv

China Space

China launches new crew for orbiting space station

Overall inflation in shops has reached an all-time high

Supermarket price rises hit all time high in May, although food inflation drops slightly

Philip Schofield took his lover into his flat next to the TV studios

Philip Schofield 'begged YouTuber who filmed him with lover to delete video that could ruin his career'

Police restrained the 91 year old woman in a spit guard hood

Dementia-suffering woman, 91, 'handcuffed, hooded and strapped down by Met police' after cops aim taser at her

Rishi Sunak has pledged to crack down on illegal vape marketing, following an LBC investigation

Crackdown on illegal vapes after LBC exposed scandal of nicotine filled e-cigs sold with no age checks

Sarah Hughes, CEO of mental health charity Mind, says she worries the move will put vulnerable people at risk.

‘Lives at risk’: Fears over Met plan to stop attending 999 calls linked to mental health

Benedict Cumberbatch and his family were reportedly left fearing for their lives after a knife-wielding former chef at a luxury Mayfair hotel attacked and damaged their north London home.

Benedict Cumberbatch and family 'left fearing for lives' as home attacked by knife-wielding chef

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea announces intention to launch satellite in coming days

Sudan

Sudan army and rival force agree to extend ceasefire

Ukrainian Police officers inspecting a fragment of the rocket after a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv

Russia strikes Kyiv in daylight after series of nighttime barrages

Emirates Space

UAE announces mission to asteroid belt to seek clues to life’s origins

A young British tourist has died "after being struck by lightning paddleboarding in Greece as his girlfriend filmed from the beach".

Brit tourist, 26, dies after being 'struck by lightning' on Greek holiday 'as girlfriend filmed from beach'
Sun-seekers were treated to the hottest day of the year on Sunday, but temperatures are expected to cool this week in some parts of the country.

Cooler weather expected across parts of the UK this week after hottest day of the year

Burning police car

Peacekeeping troops hurt as ethnic Serbs clash with police in Kosovo

El Salvador Funes

Ex-El Salvador leader Mauricio Funes sentenced to 14 years over gang negotiation

Guyana School Fire

Girl, 15, charged as adult with 19 counts of murder in Guyana school fire

People wait to view the body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster

Nun whose body shows little decay since death draws hundreds to rural Missouri

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement
Kate Middleton meets the Action for Children chief executive Paul Carberry last year

Kate 'unaware' £154,500-a-year charity boss was convicted murderer who stabbed man to death on train
Jeremy Hunt (centre top) could be dragged into Prince Andrew and King Charles row over Royal Lodge

Battle of Royal Lodge: Only Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and not King Charles can force Prince Andrew out of royal home

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ali Miraj on expenses scandal

True and Fair Party leader reacts to MPs claiming fines on expenses: 'Even good people can be corrupted in corridors of power'
Sangita on police and mental health

The 'demand for mental health services is outstripping supply' says Sangita Myska

Teacher tells David Lammy that kid's files would 'keep you up at night.'

'Sometimes knives go missing': Teacher says behaviour problem in schools is 'fundamentally about money'
Paul Brand hears from crime correspondent after police will stop attending mental health callouts

'There has to be a line': Crime correspondent asks why it’s the police’s job to respond to mental health emergencies
Ben Kentish clashes with Just Stop Oil activist

‘Civil disobedience gets results’: Just Stop Oil activist clashes with Ben Kentish

Jeremy Corbyn on migration

'Society has been enriched by migration': Jeremy Corbyn does not accept that the UK is 'damaged' by migrants
Ben Kentish

Teacher: 'The education system is fractured from top to bottom'

GB Olympic medalist, Sharon Davies is 'pleased' with the news British Cycling has banned transgender women from competing in elite female events.

Female athlete 'pleased' at British Cycling's ban of trans women in female categories

James on Eco Protesters

Eco-protesters are 'front of the queue' on the right-wing media's hate list, according to James O'Brien
James and Chemical Weapons expert

Expert banned from government event says Jacob Rees-Mogg's legislation smells like ‘stalinism’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit