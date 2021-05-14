US eases mask wearing guidance for vaccinated Americans

14 May 2021, 06:28

The US has eased mask-wearing guidance for those who are fully vaccinated
The US has eased mask-wearing guidance for those who are fully vaccinated. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

US health officials have eased mask-wearing guidance for people who are fully vaccinated, allowing them to stop using face coverings outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

"Today is a great day for America," President Joe Biden said during a Rose Garden address heralding the new guidance from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask," he said, summarising the new guidance and encouraging more Americans to roll up their sleeves. "Get vaccinated - or wear a mask until you do."

The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues - even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

"We have all longed for this moment - when we can get back to some sense of normalcy," said Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, at an earlier White House briefing.

"Today is a great day for America," President Joe Biden said during a Rose Garden address
"Today is a great day for America," President Joe Biden said during a Rose Garden address. Picture: PA

The CDC and the Biden administration have faced pressure to ease restrictions on fully vaccinated people - those who are two weeks past their last required Covid-19 dose - in part to highlight the benefits of getting the jab.

The country's aggressive vaccination campaign has paid off - US virus cases are at their lowest rate since September, deaths are at their lowest point since last April and the test positivity rate is at the lowest point since the pandemic began.

Ms Walensky said the long-awaited change is thanks to the millions of people who have got vaccinated and is based on the latest science about how well those shots are working.

"Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities - large or small - without wearing a mask or physically distancing," Ms Walensky said. "If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic."

To date about 154 million Americans, more than 46% of the population, have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine
To date about 154 million Americans, more than 46% of the population, have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: PA

The new guidance is likely to open the door to confusion, since there is no sure-fire way for businesses or others to distinguish between those who are fully vaccinated and those who are not.

Ms Walensky and Mr Biden said people who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks indoors.

"We've gotten this far - please protect yourself until you get to the finish line," Mr Biden said, noting that most Americans under 65 are not yet fully vaccinated.

He said the government was not going to enforce the mask wearing guidance on those not yet fully vaccinated.

"We're not going to go out and arrest people," he added.

"If you haven't been vaccinated, wear your mask for your own protection and the protection of the people who also have not been vaccinated yet."

To date about 154 million Americans, more than 46% of the population, have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and more than 117 million are fully vaccinated.

The rate of new vaccinations has slowed in recent weeks, but with the authorisation on Wednesday of the Pfizer shot for children ages 12 to 15, a new burst of doses is expected in the coming days.

"All of us, let's be patient, be patient with one another," Mr Biden said, acknowledging some Americans might be hesitant about removing their masks after more than a year of living in a pandemic that has killed more than 580,000 in the US and more than 3.3 million people worldwide.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The plane on the interstate road

Plane makes emergency landing on major US road

A dead elephant

18 Asiatic elephants killed in suspected lightning strike

Four people have been charged with right-wing terrorism offences

Four charged with right-wing terror offences

Strikes on Gaza

Israeli artillery pounds Gaza ahead of possible ground incursion
Metropolitan Police officers make an arrest (stock photo)

The challenges faced by the Met Police's Violence Suppression Unit
Jordan Banks' heartbroken dad has revealed his selfless little boy will save the lives of three children as he was an organ donor.

Boy, 9, who died in Blackpool lightning strike will save 3 lives by being an organ donor

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Met Police Commissioner was taking questions from LBC listeners

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods have on occasion made policing more difficult, Commissioner says
Officers are 'society's punchbags' due to changing Covid laws, says Police Federation chair

Officers are 'society's punchbags' due to changing Covid laws, says Police Federation chair
Tzipi Hotovely refuted allegations that Israel is an apartheid state

Israeli ambassador brands accusations of country as apartheid state the 'biggest lie'
'Conflict likely to continue as Israel will fear looking weak after rocket strike,' says analyst

'Conflict likely to continue as Israel will fear looking weak after rocket strike,' says analyst
Watch LIVE: Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely takes your calls

Watch AGAIN: Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely takes your calls
Watch LIVE: Police Federation chair John Apter speaks to LBC

Police Federation chair John Apter | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London