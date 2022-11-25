'Some things are more important than football': US 'fires' London diplomat ahead of crunch England World Cup match

Aaron Snipe was 'fired' from his job at the US embassy. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

The US embassy in London has pretended to sack a diplomat ahead of this evening's game against England for supporting the Three Lions.

The embassy posted a jokey video to its Twitter account on Friday afternoon before the crunch game in Qatar, appearing to show that diplomat Aaron Snipe getting the boot.

In the slickly produced video, a colleague tells Mr Snipe: "HR called. They want to see you upstairs, now."

We are sad to announce the departure of our spokesperson @AaronSnipe - but some things are more important than diplomacy 😉⚽️ Come on, @USMNT! 🇺🇸 #TeamUSA #FIFAWorldCup #ENGvUSA pic.twitter.com/XrKrGuvJGA — U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) November 25, 2022

Another diplomat adds: "Look man, I don't know why I need to be the one reminding you but you're an American.

"You work for the US embassy. You cannot be rooting for England.

"I'm going to need you to take those decorations down, take that shirt off and I don't want to have to call you up here again.

Mr Snipe appears to agree, saying "OK, good chat".

England's Harry Kane training ahead of the World Cup clash with the US. Picture: Getty

But he then walks out and takes off his England shirt - revealing an England shirt underneath.

The US embassy shared the video on Twitter with the caption: "We are sad to announce the departure of our spokesperson Aaron Snipe - but some things are more important than diplomacy.

"Come on Team USA!"

England are playing the US in Group B in both sides' second games on Friday evening, with kick-off at 7pm.

The Three Lions beat Iran 6-2 in their opening game, while the US drew with Wales.

Iran's victory over Wales on Friday morning makes the England game even more important for the US.