US 'doing everything they can' in Harry Dunn case, says Mike Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the US is “doing everything they can” in the Harry Dunn case, but refused to say whether suspect Anne Sacoolas would be extradited to the UK.

In his only UK broadcast interview, President Trump’s deputy told LBC’s Iain Dale that the US government were “having conversations about a lot of things” to “put this in the best possible place.”

Mr Dunn, 19. was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside a US military base in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year.

Mrs Sacoolas, 42, the wife of a US intelligence official based at RAF Croughton, has been charged with causing his death by dangerous driving, but was granted diplomatic immunity after the crash, sparking an international controversy.

When questioned about the case, Mr Pompeo said: “I just want to re-emphasise what a tragic event this is.

Harry Dunn was 19 when his motorbike crashed into a car and he died. Picture: PA

“The loss of life as a result of this automobile accident is absolutely tragic, I can’t imagine to know the pain of the family.

“We have enormous sympathy with them, the President had a chance to meet with that family.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure we address all of the things that might have contributed to this – safety training, all the things that can reduce the risk that something like this could ever happen again.”

But when asked if Mrs Sacoolas would be returned to the UK, Mr Pompeo said: “You know, we’re having conversations about a lot of things.

“We’re going to do everything we can to get this right and to make this as right as anybody can make it when there is a loss of life.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom (left), Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles (centre), his stepfather Bruce Charles (second right) and family spokesperson Radd Seiger (right). Picture: PA

“We could never put it all the way back, sadly, we will do everything we can to put this in the best possible place.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously branded the US’ refusal to grant the extradition request “a denial of justice,” but said the chance of Mrs Sacoolas returning to Britain was “very low.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also suggested he would have “acted differently” from the US over the case, appearing to suggest he would have extradited the suspect.

Mr Dunn's parents were informed of Mr Pompeo's decision to refuse the request in a phone call with their constituency MP, Andrea Leadsom, last Thursday.

Lawyers acting for the Dunn family have said it is the first time in the 100-year history of the extradition treaty that such a request has been turned down by the US.

Hear Mike Pompeo's full interview with Iain Dale at 7pm on LBC.