US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad on Trump's orders

The General was killed in a drone strike. Picture: PA

The Pentagon has confirmed President Trump ordered an attack in Baghdad, in which an Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was among seven people who died.

The general, who was the leader of Iran's elite Quds force was killed during an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport on Friday.

Iran's defence minister has threatened the US with "crushing revenge" in retaliation for the attack.

Amir Hatami, who is also a commander of the Quds force, said: "A crushing revenge will be taken for Soleimani's unjust assassination... We will take revenge from all those involved and responsible for his assassination."

A spokesperson for the US Defence Department said it killed Soleimani because he "was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region". It also accused Soleimani of approving the attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

The airstrike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, and five others.

General Soleimani was the target of the attack which was conducted by an American drone. His vehicle was struck on an access road near the Baghdad airport.

A senior Iraqi security official said the airstrike took place near the cargo area after Soleimani left his plane to be greeted by al-Muhandis and others. The official said the plane had arrived from either Lebanon or Syria.

"At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization," a statement from Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said.

Following the airstrike, US President Donald Trump simply posted a picture of an American flag to his Twitter account, leaving many of his followers to interpret the post as a comment on the death of General Soleimani.

An adviser to Iran's President Hassan Rouhani quickly warned US President Donald Trump of retaliation from Tehran.

"Trump through his gamble has dragged the US into the most dangerous situation in the region," Hessameddin Ashena wrote on the social media app Telegram. "Whoever put his foot beyond the red line should be ready to face its consequences."

