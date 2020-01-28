US lawyer calls for Prince Andrew to assist with Epstein sex trafficking probe

28 January 2020, 09:48

A US lawyer has called for cooperation from Prince Andrew
A US lawyer has called for cooperation from Prince Andrew. Picture: PA

A US lawyer who represents who represents some of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims has called for the Duke of York to "do the right thing" and assist authorities with their sex trafficking investigation.

Lisa Bloom, who represents five women who have accused billionaire sex offender Epstein, said today: "Push has come to shove. There are dozens of women who allege they were the victims of sexual assault by this predator Jeffrey Epstein.

"It is time for anyone with information to come forward and answer questions. Prince Andrew himself is accused of sexual misconduct and he also spent a great deal of time with Jeffrey Epstein.

"So, it's time to stop playing games and to come forward to do the right thing and answer questions."

Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell last August
Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell last August. Picture: PA

"No response is the same as zero co-operation. This is ridiculous. It's just not acceptable."Ms Allred said: "We could, also, in our civil law suit, seek to subpoena Prince Andrew."Certainly, if he ever came back to the United States - that would be one of the first things that I'm sure a lot of lawyers, including me, would want to do."

