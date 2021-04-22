US military aircraft leaves UK hospital helipad out of action after training exercise

22 April 2021, 19:24

An Osprey helicopter
An Osprey helicopter. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

Patients cannot be airlifted directly to the East of England's major trauma centre after a US military aircraft damaged its helipad during a training exercise.

A video shows parts of the helipad at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge blowing up from the ground as a United States Air Force (USAF) CV22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft took off from it on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Trust said ambulances will temporarily land at nearby Cambridge City Airport and patients are then transferred to the hospital in road ambulances with critical care staff on board, "meaning we can continue to see and treat them as normal."

Repair work on the helipad at Addenbrooke's Hospital, which is used by the region's three air ambulances, is under way.

A spokesperson for the three air ambulances, the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Magpas Air Ambulance and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, said it is hoped the helipad will be back in use "soon".

READ MORE: International travel at risk due to 'vague and costly' plans, MPs warn

In a statement, the spokesperson said: "Due to an incident at the Cambridge University Hospitals helipad involving a military aircraft on Wednesday April 21 the helipad is temporarily unavailable to air ambulances.

"The next closest helipad is at Cambridge City Airport, where one of the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) teams is based.

"It will be possible for the EAAA helipad to be used as an alternative landing site during this time and have patients transferred to Addenbrooke's from there by land ambulance, with critical care staff onboard.

"Addenbrooke's is the major trauma centre for the region, therefore quick and efficient transfer of critically ill or injured patients to the hospital is vital.

"Using the EAAA helipad is the best alternative while the CUH helipad is reinstated.

"The situation has been handled incredibly well by all parties involved and we are optimistic that the site will be back in use soon."

The USAF Osprey aircraft can take off, land and hover like a helicopter, and when the position of its rotors are tilted it has the long-range efficiency and speed of a turboprop aircraft.

Several of the aircraft are based at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk.

READ MORE: 'Delusional' biker killed children's author before dying in 145mph police chase

Maj Keavy Rake, of USAF's 48th Fighter Wing, said: "The area was surveyed according to our policies and procedures and some damage did occur.

"We are taking steps to rectify as soon as possible.

"Our units are continuously coordinating with our local partners to improve operations.

"We are greatly appreciative of the relationship and coordination we have with the UK."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Left to right: Stuart Wood, Alan Longmuir, Les Mckeown, Derek Longmuir and Eric Faulkner of the Bay City Rollers in 1975

Bay City Rollers frontman Les McKeown dies suddenly aged 65

The Police Federation's chairman voiced fears about the impact of a reported "league table" ranking for forces

Police force 'league table' plans would 'be damaging and fail'
Tests have found more cases of the Indian variant

Dozens more cases of Indian coronavirus variant detected in UK
Pope Francis visit to Ireland – Day 2

Pope Francis praises efforts at climate summit

Protesters outside the Houses of Parliament on Thursday

'Historic moment': MPs declare Uighur Muslims are 'suffering genocide' in China
Thomas Lilti, the director of hit French medical drama Hippocrate

Director of hit French TV medical drama dons scrubs to fight virus

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

David Lammy: We've got to get better at being honest about our history
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'You've done a better job in two minutes than Keir Starmer did at PMQs'
Nick pressed the Business Secretary

Nick Ferrari challenges Business Secretary over Covid funeral mourner limits
'It's not a chip on anybody's shoulder. It's a knee on your neck'

'It's not a chip on anybody's shoulder, it's a knee on your neck'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Watch AGAIN: Cross Question with Iain Dale

The caller reacted in the wake of a guilty verdict

Black James O'Brien caller describes Derek Chauvin verdict as 'bittersweet'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London