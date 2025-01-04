US Olympic sprinter Fred Kerley faces battery charges after being tasered during police confrontation

4 January 2025, 07:46

Police allege that Fred Kerley became increasingly aggressive after approaching them about his vehicle, which was parked nearby. Picture: Alamy, Miami Police

By Henry Moore

A US Olympic medallist is facing charges of battery and disorderly conduct after being tasered by police during an arrest in Miami.

Police allege that Fred Kerley became increasingly aggressive after approaching them about his vehicle, which was parked nearby.

Officers claim the sprinter - who won medals at the Tokyo and Paris Games - resisted arrest.

The 29-year-old won bronze in the men’s 100m at last year’s Paris Olympics, as well as silver in the same event in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

"Despite officers' efforts to de-escalate the situation, the defendant assumed a fighting stance and continued to ignore their lawful commands," a police statement said.

"When the officers attempted to effectuate his arrest, he actively resisted their efforts. Consequently, emergency back-up was requested, a dart-firing stun gun was effectively deployed, and the defendant was arrested without any further incident."

Fred Kerley of the USA competes in the Men's 400m Final during the 2023 Sydney Track Classic at Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre
Fred Kerley of the USA competes in the Men's 400m Final during the 2023 Sydney Track Classic at Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre. Picture: Getty

Kerley’s lawyers have slammed the behaviour of police in Miami Beach, branding their actions “obscene.”

Yale Sanford said in a statement: "By now we have all watched the videos that stem from last night on Miami Beach. This footage is obscene.

"It just goes to show that no matter how hard you work, how many medals you earn for your country, and how many people across the globe you inspire, in Miami Beach, Mr Kerley was treated like millions of African-Americans, male and female, around the country... with a lack of humanity, compassion, or respect.

"It's important for our community to be aware of these actions by police so we can make sure this type of behaviour is prevented in the future."

The sprinter will appear in court this afternoon and is facing charges of resisting an officer without violence and disorderly conduct, as well as battery.

Bottles of alcohol on shelves at a bar in Houston

Surgeon general calls for new label on alcohol to warn Americans of cancer risk

