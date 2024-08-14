US police officer charged with fatally shooting pregnant African American woman

Nadine Young holds a childhood photograph of her granddaughter, Ta'Kiya Young. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

An Ohio police officer has been indicted on murder charges after the fatal shooting of Ta’Kiya Young, a pregnant African American woman in 2023.

Young, who was suspected of stealing bottles of alcohol in August last year, was just 21 when Connor Grubb, a Blendon township police officer, approached her car.

Footage from Grubb’s body-cam showed Young denying the theft and refusing to exit her vehicle.

She then moves her car in Grubb’s direction, before the police officer fires a single shot at Young’s chest, killing her. The unborn child also died.

Officers then broke the car window and pulled the 21-year-old out in an unsuccessful bid to save her life.

Last September, Grubb was placed on paid administrative leave while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation looked into the shooting.

This week, A jury indicted Grubb on four counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Young’s grandmother, Nadine, told AP Grubb “took a lot from us.”

This image from bodycam video provided by the Blendon Township Police on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, shows an officer pointing his gun at Ta'Kiya Young moments before shooting her through the windshield outside a grocery store in Blendon Township, Ohio. Picture: Alamy

“It’s not fair. We don’t have her or the baby.”

“While it is concerning that an officer sworn to uphold the law has been indicted for homicide charges, no one is above the law,” Prosecuting attorney Mat Heck Jr said in a press release on Tuesday.

The Young Family lawyer, Sean Walton, praised the decision to indict Grubb and said “in no scenario does someone shoplifting contribute to their murder by a police officer”.

A statement posted on Instagram read: “Another step towards Justice for Ta’Kiya. This indictment speaks to the resilience and persistence of those who demand accountability when gross misuses of power occur. 10 counts.

“The quest for systemic change is arduous, the path fraught with resistance, but it is through our collective fortitude that change is achieved. We stand fully committed to this journey alongside the community we serve, always striving toward a more just and equitable world for all.

“We thank the grand jury, but we insist that this is but a step, not the conclusion, of our collective journey towards justice for Ta’Kiya and her unborn daughter.”

Body-cam footage taken moments before the shooting of Ta'Kiya Young. Picture: Alamy

Yesterday’s indictment was “merely the first step in the legal process and Officer Grubb is presumed innocent like anyone charged with a crime,” John Belford, the Blendon township police chief, said on Facebook.

“I want to be very clear: we’re not passing any judgment on whether Officer Grubb acted properly. We haven’t seen the evidence,” he added.

“However, since people who’ve been indicted may not legally possess a firearm, the indictment against him leaves us with no choice but to immediately begin the disciplinary process.”

Grubb’s arraignment is scheduled for 1pm local time on Wednesday.