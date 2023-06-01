US President Joe Biden trips and falls during Air Force graduation ceremony

Joe Biden has tripped and fallen on stage at a graduation ceremony in a US Air Force academy. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Joe Biden fell on stage as he took part in a graduation ceremony for the US Air Force Academy.

The US president, 80, was swiftly helped back to his feet by three people, before returning to his seat unassisted.

Mr Biden pointed behind him to a black sandbag after being helped up, seeming to indicate that he had tripped over it.

He had just finished handing out diplomas to graduates at the event in Colorado, when the fall occurred.

White House communications director Ben LaBolt said the president was unhurt.

"There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands," he said.

According to the White House pool. Mr Biden didn't appear to have been hurt by the incident, and continued to stand on stage until the ceremony ended several minutes afterward.

Biden. Picture: Alamy

The president, a Democrat, is running for a second term in 2024.

His doctors declared him healthy and fit for duty following his February physical examination.

President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Picture: Alamy

During the commencement address, Mr Biden had warned the graduates that they would begin military service in an increasingly unstable world, pointing to the challenges posed by Russia and China.

Mr Biden points to sandbags on the stage following after falling to the floor. Picture: Alamy

The president also predicted that Sweden would join NATO "soon", but didn't provide any further information about their entry into the military alliance.

“It will happen, I promise you,” he said.