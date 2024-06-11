Breaking News

US president's son Hunter Biden convicted of lying about drug use to illegally buy gun

11 June 2024, 16:22 | Updated: 11 June 2024, 16:54

Joe Biden's son has been convicted of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver.
Joe Biden's son has been convicted of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Joe Biden's son has been found guilty of illegally buying a gun after he lied on a purchase form to hide his drug use.

Hunter Biden, 54, was convicted of three firearms charges in the first criminal prosecution of a sitting US president's child. He now faces up to 25 years in jail.

Prosecutors had said he lied on a form when buying a Colt Cobra revolver in October 2018 by stating he was not a drug user or addict, despite a problem with crack cocaine.

Mr Biden pleaded not guilty to felony charges that included lying about his addiction when he filled out a government screening document for the revolver and illegally possessing the weapon for 11 days.

The verdict arrived after three hours of jury deliberations. Mr Biden did not testify in the trial.

He showed little emotion as the verdict was read and later went on to hug both of his lawyers and kiss his wife, Melissa. They left the courtroom together.

The case followed another historic first after last month's criminal conviction of former president Donald Trump.

Hunter Biden was convicted on Tuesday.
Hunter Biden was convicted on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

In the US it is mandatory to fill out a gun-purchase form, which Mr Biden lied on to say he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

While the president’s son faces up to 25 years behind bars, first-time offenders typically do not get a maximum sentence. It is unclear whether Judge Maryellen Noreika will sentence him to time behind bars.

Joe Biden has steered clear of the trial and spoken little about the case, as he reportedly does not want to appear as though he is interfering in a criminal matter brought by his own Justice Department.

However, the US president has previously said he would accept the results of the verdict and would not seek to pardon his son.

His son also faces another trial in September in California on charges of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes.

The president has not been accused or charged with any wrongdoing by prosecutors investigating his son.

More updates to follow

Protesters covered the new portrait with an image from Wallace and Gromit.

Controversial new King Charles portrait vandalised with giant Wallace and Gromit sticker by animal rights protesters
Tensions are rising between South Korea and North Korea

South Korean soldiers open fire after North Korean troops cross border in major escalation of simmering tensions
The UK could be set to roast in nearly 30C heat for 3 days in the second half of June after two weeks of unseasonably cold weather.

It’s June - why is it so cold? Is a ‘mega heatwave' really coming?

Rishi Sunak unveiled the Tory manifesto today

Tax cuts, stamp duty slashed and halving migration: Sunak rolls the dice at Tory manifesto launch
Two men and two women left the North Wales pub

Moment four ‘dine and dashers’ sneak out of pub without paying £63 bill

Nigel Farage was attacked again on Tuesday

Nigel Farage ducks for cover after man hurls missile at him on Reform UK battle bus, as suspect arrested
Over a hundred people were treated in a Bangkok hospital

Injured Singapore Airlines air turbulence passengers offered $10,000 in compensation

Palestinians look at the aftermath of the Israeli bombing in Nuseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip s

Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups may have committed war crimes – UN

Richard Tice has defended comments made by a Reform UK spokesperson after it was revealed a candidate had said the UK would have been "far better" if it had "taken Hitler up on his offer of neutrality" instead of fighting the Nazis in World War Two.

‘His dad is on his deathbed’: Richard Tice defends Reform UK spokesperson after candidate’s Hitler comments
Israeli military officers march in the Palestinians Al Fara’a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank following an Israeli military raid

Hamas commander killed in West Bank clash with Israeli forces

