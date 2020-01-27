US prosecutors brand Prince Andrew 'uncooperative' over Epstein scandal interview

The FBI want to speak to the Prince about the scandal. Picture: PA

US prosecutors have branded Prince Andrew "uncooperative" after they requested to interview him over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Speaking at a news conference outside Epstein's New York mansion, US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said the Duke of York's lawyers had been contacted by prosecutors and the FBI, who requested to interview him as part of the investigation.

But the Attorney for the Southern District of New York, who is overseeing the investigation, said: "To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation."

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in November following a disastrous Newsnight interview in the wake of the scandal.

He was accused of lacking empathy for Epstein's victims and of failing to show regret over his friendship with the disgraced financier.

Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by Epstein, said in an interview with BBC Panorama that she was left "horrified and ashamed" after an alleged sexual encounter with Andrew in London in 2001.

She claimed she danced with Andrew in Tramp nightclub, adding he was "the most hideous dancer I've ever seen in my life" and "his sweat was... raining basically everywhere".

More to follow...