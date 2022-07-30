US reporter told her skirt was 'too short' to witness execution of death-row inmate

30 July 2022, 15:25

Ivana Hrynkiw, a reporter with AL.com, was told her skirt was "too short".
Ivana Hrynkiw, a reporter with AL.com, was told her skirt was "too short". Picture: Instagram

By Sophie Barnett

An American journalist was told her skirt was "too short" to witness an execution of a death-row inmate in Alabama.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ivana Hrynkiw, managing producer of AL.com, says she was told her skirt was "too short" and her open-toed shoes were too revealing by a member of staff at the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).

She attended the prison on Thursday to cover the execution of Joe Nathan James Jr, sentenced to death for killing his ex-girlfriend, Faith Hall, 26, in 1994.

Ms Hrynkiw, who has attended and witnessed seven executions, said in a statement on Twitter that officials examined her clothing when she arrived at the media centre at William C Holman Correctional Facility.

She claims she was told her outfit violated their dress code and was forced to change.

“I have worn this skirt to prior executions without incident, to work, professional events and more and I believe it is more than appropriate. At 5′10″ with my heels on, I am a tall and long-legged person,” she said in a statement on Twitter.

"I tried to pull my skirt to my hips to make the skirt longer, but was told it was still not appropriate," she added.

A photographer loaned Ms Hrynkiw his protective rain clothing, including waterproof wader trousers, which the ADOC deemed appropriate.

Following the change of clothes, Ms Hrynkiw was told her open-toed heels also violated policy. She was told to put on closed-toe shoes, and put on tennis shoes she had in her car.

The prison spokesperson said the skirt violated the prison’s dress length policy, as well as her open-toed shoes, Ms Hrynkiw said.

The incident left her feeling "uncomfortable".

"I felt embarrassed to have my body and my clothes questioned in front of a room of people I mostly had never met," she said.

AL.com sent a formal complaint to ADOC, Gov. Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall on Friday.

The Associated Press, who also had a female reporter subjected to that same clothing inspection, also sent a letter to Ivey late Friday afternoon asking her office to investigate and “ensure such behaviour is not tolerated and does not occur again".

The execution of Joe Nathan James by lethal injection was held up for three hours due to the amount of time it took to establish an intravenous line.

He was executed despite pleas from the victim's relatives to spare his life.

LBC has approached ADOC for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The four males were driving from Bedale towards High Burton when they crashed on Masham Road.

Three teenagers killed and driver seriously injured in horror North Yorkshire crash

Quinney Crescent, Manchester, where the 16-year-old girl was shot.

Girl, 16, in hospital after gunman opens fire outside house party in Manchester

Breaking
Lillia, 9, was stabbed to death

Man, 22, arrested on suspicion of murder after Lillia Valutyte, 9, killed in Lincolnshire

Brits in some parts of the UK face being fined for using their hosepipes.

Millions of Brits could face £1,000 fines as water companies impose hosepipe ban

A medical worker prepares a dose of Imvanex vaccine used to protect against monkeypox.

Spain reports second monkeypox-related death in Europe

The AA put its first "amber traffic warning" in place on Friday and for Saturday between 11am and 3pm, and train drivers from union Aslef are going on strike at seven operators.

Crippling rail strikes and 'amber traffic warning' threaten this weekend's summer getaways

Lilia Valutyte was stabbed in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Schoolgirl, 9, was 'stabbed to death while playing with sister' in Lincolnshire street

Asda has cut its fuel prices after drivers faced large bills at the pumps

Asda cuts fuel prices amid claims supermarkets are keeping price high

Exclusive
Sean Pinner has been sentenced to death by Donetsk separatists

Russian ambassador confronted with message from captured Brit Shaun Pinner's family

The unit was active at the steelworks in Mariupol

Horrific footage shows Russian troops 'castrate Ukrainian POW' as Kyiv vows revenge

The UN has ordered the UK to keep Archie Battersbee alive

Archie Battersbee 'must be kept alive' while UN considers his case

The Russian ambassador told Tom Swarbrick the row over Boris Johnson's meeting with Lebedev is a "non-story"

Boris Johnson's meeting with Lebedev is a 'non-story', says Russian ambassador

Civil servants are taught Britain is "racist"

Civil servants told Britain is 'racist' as white staff urged to not oppose ethnic minorities
Sir Christopher Meyer who has died on holiday in France

Britain's former US ambassador Sir Christopher Meyer dies on holiday in France

Exclusive
Logan Mwangi was murdered in Wales

I'm still distressed by child murder evidence, Logan Mwangi juror tells LBC

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

Latest News

See more Latest News

Severe Weather Appalachia

Death toll from Kentucky flooding rises to 25

Breaking Bad sStatue

Breaking Bad statues shine light on actors in Albuquerque

Spain Monkeypox

Spain reports second death from monkeypox

Iraq Protests

Cleric’s followers force way into Iraqi parliament for second time this week
Germany Russia Gas

Russia halts gas shipments to Latvia over ‘contract violations’
Russia Ukraine

Russia launches attacks on Ukrainian cities after dispute over prisoner deaths
Canada Pope

‘You can change the pope’: Francis says he must slow down or consider retiring
Canada Pope

Pope says bid to erase Indigenous culture in Canada ‘was cultural genocide’
Virus Outbreak North Korea Zero Cases

Covid-19: North Korea reports no ‘fever’ cases for first time since May
A family member holds a portrait of shooting victim Jackie Cazares as she is hugged following a special meeting of the Board of Trustees of Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District

Texas governor stopped at campaign fundraiser ‘for hours’ after Uvalde shooting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics
Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari
'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school
'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers
Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
Cross Question with Ben Kentish

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 26/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

Social workers 'showed no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

Social workers showed 'no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London