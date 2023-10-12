'We will always be there by your side': US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers message of support to Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood side-by-side at a press conference in Tel Aviv. 12 Oct. 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Amelia Frei

The US delivered a message of solidarity with Israel today, saying “we will always be there by your side” days after Hamas launched attacks on targets across the country.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks with Israeli leaders in Tel Aviv, before making a joint address.

The assault by Hamas left at least 1,300 civilians and soldiers dead in Israel, with more than 3,000 wounded and dozens taken across into Gaza as hostages.

Casualties in Gaza are also mounting, with 1,400 dead.

Mr Blinken said in his speech today: “You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourselves, but as long as America exists you will never have to. We will always be there by your side.

"It's impossible for me to look at the photos of the families killed... and not think of my own children.”

He said he understood the “harrowing echoes that Hamas's massacres carry for Israeli Jews, as well as Jews everywhere.”

But he added that it is "so important to take every possible precaution to avoid harming civilians."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the visit represents a: “Tangible example of America's unequivocal support of Israel".

Mr Blinken, whose stepfather survived the holocaust, continued: “Anyone who wants peace and justice must condemn Hamas' reign of terror."

“Hamas has only one agenda… to destroy Israel and to murder Jews."

“That’s why it’s so important to take every possible precaution to avoid harming civilians, and that’s why we mourn the loss of every civilian life."

“Civilians of every faith, every nationality have been killed."

Mr Blinken also met Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

A statement from the US secretary of state after their meeting touched on the same themes as his earlier message.

"There really are two paths before countries in this region and in many ways, countries in this world," Mr Blinken said.

Earlier today, the only power station in Gaza ran out of fuel due to Israel’s siege, stopping medicine, power food and fuel from reaching the area.

Israeli energy minister, Israel Katz, said that “electrical switch will be turned on, no water hydrant will be opened and no fuel truck will enter” until the “abductees” were free.

World leaders, meanwhile, are working to create safe routes for Palestinian people to leave the region.

However, an anonymous Egyptian security sources told Reuters news agency that Egypt rejects the notion of civilian safe routes in order to protect “the right of Palestinians to hold on to their cause and their land”.

Fears are growing over a potential second front emerging against Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group and diplomatic efforts are under way to avert an escalation in the region.