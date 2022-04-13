'Use protection and don't tell me': Russian woman gives partner licence to rape Ukrainians

Russian woman heard giving her partner permission to rape. Picture: social media

By Stephen Rigley

A Russian woman has been overheard giving her soldier partner permission to rape locals in a shocking phone call intercepted by Ukrainian secret services.

Ukrainian authorities posted a 30-second clip of the horrifying conversation entitled "Wives of Russian aggressors call on their husbands to rape Ukrainian women" to the telegram channel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Tuesday.

"This shocking interception by the SBU reflects the moral values ​​not only of the occupiers but also of their relatives, 80% of whom now support the war in Ukraine," the agency claimed.

The audio clip opens with the blue and yellow title: "SECURITY SERVICE INTERCEPT: Wives of Russian invaders allow their men to rape Ukrainian women."

A women's voice is then heard: "So yeah, do it over there," she says. It then becomes clear what she is agreeing to. "Ukrainian women there. Rape them. Yeah.Don't tell me anything, understand," she adds with a shy laugh.

A man's voice is then heard. "Uh-huh. So I should rape and not tell you anything?" he asks.

"Yes, so that I wouldn't know anything," the women's voice says, before they are both heard laughing.

"Why do you ask?" she adds."Can I really?" he asks again. 'Yeah, I allow you," she says giggling, "Just use protection,"

The clip was released after Ukraine's president Volodmyr Zelenskyy accused Russian troops of carrying out "hundreds of rapes" including sexual assaults of small children.

Moscow has denied the claims.

One Russian soldier has even been arrested after allegedly recording himself abusing a Ukrainian baby.

Speaking to Lithuanian lawmakers, Zelensky said: "In areas freed from the occupiers, the recording and investigation of war crimes committed by Russia continues. New mass graves are found almost daily."

He added: "Hundreds of cases of rape have been recorded, including those of young girls and very young children. Even of a baby!"

Kateryna Cherepakha, president of La Strada-Ukraine, said her organisation had received nine accusations of rape against Russian soldiers involving 12 women and girls.

She told the UN: "This is just the tip of the iceberg. We know and see - and we want you to hear our voices - that violence and rape is used now as a weapon of war by Russian invaders in Ukraine."

An 11-year-old boy is among the alleged victims after he was reportedly raped by Russian troops in front of his mother who was tied to a chair and forced to watch.

Ukraine's Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova said the boy was attacked in Bucha where scores of dead civilians showing signs of torture were found weeks after it was recaptured.

Denisova also claimed that five soldiers in Putin's army raped a 14-year-old girl who has become pregnant.

She said an estimated 120,000 Ukrainian children were rounded up and kidnapped, with some raped and others smuggled over to Russia.