London's V&A museum looking to hire Taylor Swift super fan

By Kit Heren

The Victoria & Albert Museum is looking for a Taylor Swift super fan to advise staff on the pop star.

The V&A, which focuses on decorative arts and design, want someone who they can consult on the 'Swiftie' fan culture that surrounds the singer, and the memorabilia her devotees collect.

Swift is probably the biggest pop star in the world, with ticket sales for her ongoing Eras tour already topping $1 billion.

Her fans often swap friendship bracelets at her shows. The V&A is particularly interested in the craftmanship of these bracelets and the handmade signs fans bring to concerts.

The Taylor Swift adviser, who must be over 18 and live in the UK, will be paid for their work on a fixed rate per session.

The Victoria and Albert Museum. Picture: Alamy

The south Kensington museum wants to bring in someone before 14-time Grammy-winner Swift begins the European leg of her tour later this year.

A spokesperson said that that the museum had "no plans to host a Taylor Swift exhibition at the V&A or to collect any Taylor-related items."

The Taylor Swift consultant would be one of several super fans that the V&A has hired as advisers.

The museum has already found people to discuss their love and knowledge of Toby jugs, Pokemon cards, Gorpcore clothing, and Lego.

Now it's also looking for people to consult on Crocs shoes, drag and emojis.

The V&A said it wanted to build on its "vast curatorial knowledge" by gaining more insight into "specific cultural niches".

Museum director Tristram Hunt said: "These new advisory roles will help us celebrate and discover more about the enormous, and often surprising, creative diversity on offer at the V&A, as well as helping us to learn more about the design stories that are relevant to our audiences today."

Fans can apply on the V&A website from Friday.

Swift is due to perform in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London in June and August.