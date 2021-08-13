Exclusive

Vaccine rates in prisons lag behind rest of country prompting fear of Covid outbreaks

13 August 2021, 08:21

Prison vaccination rates lag behind the rest of the country
Prison vaccination rates lag behind the rest of the country. Picture: Alamy
Matthew Thompson

By Matthew Thompson

Vaccination rates in prisons are lagging far behind the general population, LBC can reveal, prompting fears of outbreaks even as the rest of the country returns to normal.

Whilst all prisoners in England and Wales have been offered a vaccine, we’ve seen data that shows only just over half (56%) have received both doses. That compares to 75% of the general population in England, and 84% in Wales.

But what is also striking are the rates of vaccine refusal in prisons. Those, according to figures we've obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, in conjunction with independent researcher Dr Tim Kerr, stand at close to 40%.

And the rates of vaccination amongst prison staff are lower still. According to data passed to LBC by prisons charity the Howard League, less than half of prison staff have had two doses of a vaccine. That is potentially even more concerning, as it is staff who are going back and forward from prisons into the community and could be bringing the virus with them.

The highest rates of refusal amongst prisoners appear to be in younger males. The lowest rates are amongst female and older prisoners. Vaccine misinformation in prison is rife, with bizarre myths circulating such as the vaccination turns you gay, that your arm drops off, or that it's a tracking device.

Frances Crook, chief executive of the Howard League, said part of the problem is the way vaccinations were administered: “If you had a sensible system of delivering vaccines which was based on the whole prison, so everybody was offered the vaccine at the same time, these sort of ridiculous ideas could be addressed properly.

“But that's not what prisons did, they did it mimicking the priority list in the community, which meant a handful of prisoners in one prison were offered the vaccine, then a handful of prisoners in another prison, and that meant the whole prison wasn't addressing the crazy ideas that were circulating, and that's why you've had this problem of hesitancy.”

Read more: Three quarters of UK adult population have received first Covid jab

Read more: Medics plead for people to get jabs in powerful calls after "needless" anti-vaxxer deaths

There were, of course, political reasons for that policy. Imagine the public outcry if terrorists or rapists were getting vaccinated before care home residents. But the result has been to allow a pandemic of misinformation to take hold in prisons.

And there are consequences for prisoner freedom as well as prisoner and staff health.

Mark Fairhurst, national chair of the Prison Officers Association said: “The longer we wait for everyone to be vaccinated, the longer we keep restrictions in place, so that's really disappointing. And the advice from [Public Health England] tells us that we need an 80% vaccination rate across the board before we are considered a safe enough environment to unlock more and ease restrictions fully.”

And that matters. LBC has reported before on how lockdown affects prisoners, their access to their families, with direct effects on reoffending rates. So, there are possible ramifications for crime rates in this problem too.

The MoJ told us in a statement that: “All prisoners in custody have now been offered the vaccination. This, alongside the other measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic, has kept thousands of officers and offenders safe and we continue to keep these restrictions under review.”

It is also the case that the data on prison staff vaccinations is self-reported, so it’s possible that the actual number of prison staff who have had both jabs is slightly higher than 45%.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taliban fighters near Kabul

Taliban takes key Afghan provincial capital in relentless push
Cheng Lei

Australian government ‘seriously concerned’ over journalist’s detention in China
Three Gurkhas are on day seven of a hunger strike outside Downing Street

Defence secretary says he supports Gurkhas but pensions changes not been done before
Ben Wallace said he was keeping all options on the table for countering the Taliban

'UK could send 10,000 troops to fight Taliban but that is not the solution' says defence secretary
Flooding in Kastamonu

Death toll rises as severe flooding hits northern Turkey

There has been an outpouring of grief and support following the deadly Plymouth shooting

'Unspeakably awful': Community grieves after six die in Plymouth shooting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Afghan translators 'risked their lives to help us stay alive' they 'earned place in UK'
'We'll burn your house': Ex-Army interpreter reveals father's Taliban door-knock

Ex-British Army interpreter talks about moment Taliban came looking for his father
Shelagh Fogarty challenged the climate change activist

'That's not true, is it?': Shelagh Fogarty challenges Extinction Rebellion police liaison
Dame Cressida Dick was accused of inaction over knife crime

Mother of stabbing victim accuses Cressida Dick of knife crime inaction
The Met Police Commissioner was taking questions from LBC listeners

'Why remove Gurkhas tent but allow XR to put a boat in Oxford Circus?'
Nick Ferrari raged about the new numerical GCSE grades

'If a GCSE grade 7 is an A, what the hell is a 10?' Nick Ferrari rails at new exam scores

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London