Vapes falsely advertised as nicotine-free sold online without age checks, LBC investigation finds

22 May 2023, 06:05

LBC has investigated vapes being sold online
LBC has investigated vapes being sold online. Picture: LBC

By Fraser Knight

LBC has found evidence of retailers falsely advertising illegal vapes as nicotine-free to get away with selling them online, and in some cases without age checks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We bought two vapes, listed on Amazon, which raised suspicion with customer reviews being used to quietly tell buyers they do in fact have nicotine in them.

They were delivered within days and were left at the flat door without any age verification checks. 

The item description for a Blue Razz Ice Lost Mary BM3500 stated clearly that it was a ‘no nicotine vape’.

But a lab test confirmed it contained the same amount of the highly addictive drug as around 280 cigarettes.

The size of the device makes it illegal for sale in the UK.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Another vape, the Fizzy Cherry ENE Legend, with 3500 puffs, was also found to be illegal, with nicotine in it.

Jane Wragg, managing director at ADACT Medical in Doncaster, told LBC that the results, when compared to how the devices were advertised, throws up a major issue.

She said: “These products said they were nicotine-free but we’ve found they actually have nicotine in them. It’s grossly inaccurate and causes huge problems.

“I think it’s really important that online retailers understand what they’re doing when they’re listing these products, they really should be getting all the information needed to make sure they’re selling legal and good quality, safe products for the good of their consumers.”

LBC's Fraser Knight tested out vapes sold online
LBC's Fraser Knight tested out vapes sold online. Picture: LBC

Amazon has a policy of not allowing nicotine products to be sold on its site and said an investigation would be carried out, following LBC’s findings.

A spokesperson told us: “We have removed these two third party products pending further investigation. Third party sellers are independent businesses and must follow all applicable laws, regulations and Amazon policies when listing items for sale in our store.

“We have proactive measures in place to prevent prohibited products from being listed, we continuously monitor our store and take action against those who violate our policies.”

Dan Marchant, co-owner of Vape Club, another online retailer, told us he thinks sites like Amazon struggle to keep an eye on what’s being sold by third party sellers.

He said: “I’ve always suggested that Amazon should probably take the same approach that they take with bladed items and knives, so they only allow them to be sold as ‘fulfilled by Amazon’, which means they’re stored in their own warehouse.

“And it means they’re also in charge of delivery so can ask for age verification.”

Last week, it was revealed that there has been a 50% rise in the proportion of children who’ve tried vaping over the past year.

Experimental vaping among 11 to 17 year-olds increased from 7.7% last year to 11.6% this year, according to a survey done for the Action on Smoking and Health campaign group.

Earlier this year, the public health minister made clear that protecting young people from vapes would be an important element of his announcement to use vapes to help move the UK towards being smoke-free by 2030.

Vapes were tested for nicotine content
Vapes were tested for nicotine content. Picture: LBC

Responding to LBC’s investigation, the Department for Health and Social Care said: “It’s already illegal to sell vapes to children and we are exploring further ways to tackle youth vaping through our newly launched Call for Evidence, which will look at the appearance and characteristics of vapes, the marketing and promotion of vapes, and the role of social media.

“We also recently announced a new ‘illicit vales enforcement squad’ - backed by £3 million - to remove illegal products from shelves and stop them from crossing our borders.”

But after demonstrating how easy it is to buy devices which avoid ID checks and regulations online, there are claims the work done by the enforcement ‘flying squad’ will continue to be undermined.

John Dunne, director general of the UK Vaping Industry Association, said: “Only a small majority of young people are actually getting vapes from brick and mortar retailers, they’re finding loopholes in online retailers and home delivery systems.

“There has to be robust laws in place, a minimum requirement for age verification processes but the other part is that there has to be big fines.

Vapes are sometimes being sold without certain checks
Vapes are sometimes being sold without certain checks. Picture: LBC

The Netherlands this month announced it will ban all online sales of vapes from July, whether they contain nicotine, or not.

The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority sent a letter to retailers saying: “The prohibition of the distance sale of tobacco products and related products (electronic cigarettes and refill containers for electronic cigarettes (with and without nicotine), heating devices and herbal products for smoking) will take effect as of July 1st.”

Teacher begs for help in fight against vaping

A spokesperson for Lost Mary said: “Lost Mary tightly manages its distribution channels for different regions. We do not sell the Lost Mary BM3500 in the U.K. market and we maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal regional circulation.”

We’ve also contacted Elux, the manufacturer behind the ENE Legend, for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Phillip Schofield is said to be 'completely broken' after being axed from This Morning

Phillip Schofield ‘completely broken’ after being axed from This Morning amid feud with Holly Willoughby

Japan G7 Summit

President Biden and House Speaker to meet in search of budget compromise

Keir Starmer will pledge that a Labour government will get the health service "back on its feet" and bring NHS waiting times back down to safe levels, in a speech on Monday.

Keir Starmer to pledge Labour government will bring down suicide rates and NHS waiting times

King Charles wants Prince William and Princess Kate's three children to "grow up as normal as possible" so they avoid making the "same mistakes he made", a royal expert claims.

King Charles 'wants William's children to grow up as normal as possible' to avoid 'making mistakes he made'

SpaceX Crew Launch

Saudi astronauts catch private flight to space station

Greece Elections

Greek prime minister to seek outright majority after huge election lead

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine

Zelensky denies Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces

Barking dogs raised the alarm as a fire ripped through a detached house in Essex in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Barking dogs alert owners as blaze rips through house in Essex in early hours

Rishi Sunak will reportedly consult his independent ethics adviser over Suella Braverman's handling of a speeding offence

Rishi Sunak 'to consult independent ethics adviser' over Suella Braverman speeding claims

SpaceX Crew Launch

SpaceX launching Saudi astronauts on private flight to space station

Susan's body was discovered three weeks after she went missing on the remote Greek island

Missing British grandmother, 74, found dead on Greek island three weeks after disappearance

France Cannes Protest

France pension protest held on outskirts of Cannes Film Festival

Greece’s Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis votes at a polling station in Athens, Greece

PM’s party has clear lead in Greece’s parliamentary elections – exit polls

10 people have been taken to hospital after a double decker bus crashed into a railway bridge in Glasgow, tearing its roof off.

Several hospitalised after double decker bus loses roof in railway bridge crash

El Salvador Soccer Stampede

At least 12 dead in stampede at football stadium in El Salvador

Jack Bruce funeral

Pete Brown, co-writer of Cream hit Sunshine Of Your Love, dies aged 82

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary will step in to host This Morning on Monday after Phillip Schofield confirmed his exit from the show on Saturday.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary to host This Morning on Monday following bombshell Schofield exit
The Prince of Wales took on a rowing challenge with Royal Navy submariners in a new Mental Health Awareness video.

Prince William joins Royal Navy submariners for rowing challenge in Mental Health Awareness video
The woman, in her 70s, was rushed to hospital, but sadly, has since died.

Murder probe launched after elderly woman dies following 'attack' in Milton Keynes

President Zelenskyy has denied Bakhmut has completely fallen to Russia amid heavy fighting

Defiant Zelenskyy insists Bakhmut 'not occupied' by Russia after Putin-backed mercenary group claims control
Holly Willoughby will host This Morning without Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield 'agreed to quit This Morning after being offered his own solo show'

Residents have declared victory in their LTN battle

Victory for residents as London council ditches proposals for hated low traffic neighbourhood
Israel Palestinians

Israeli Cabinet minister visits sensitive Jerusalem holy site

Nationwide members are getting a share of a windfall

Fears millions of Nationwide customers will miss out on £100 windfall payment

Japan G7 Summit

Zelensky confirms Russia has taken control of Bakhmut

Caitlyn was "hyper-fixated" on her first detention

Autistic pupil, 16, who took her own life when she became 'hyper-fixated' on first detention deemed 'low risk' by nurse

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Andrew is under pressure to leave the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'will not quit Royal Lodge mansion and believes King Charles won't force him out by turning off the power'
A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said the couple were in a "relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours"

New York police say Harry and Meghan car chase was ‘a bit chaotic’ but not ‘near catastrophic’
The Queen's funeral and lying in state cost £162 million

Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost £162 million, official figures show

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC caller defends Suella Braverman

'She was probably frightened': Caller defends Suella Braverman amid speeding scandal

Shadow Health Secretary Liz Kendall is 'appalled' at Suella Braverman's private course request.

Suella Braverman's private speed awareness course request is 'appalling', says Labour MP

Sangita calls for vaping to be made 'socially toxic'

Sangita Myska makes an impassioned plea to make vaping 'socially toxic'

EU law specialist is 'disappointed' by Brexit developments

'Progress has been painfully slow': EU law specialist is 'disappointed' by Brexit developments
Just Stop Oil's Alex de Koning and Andrew Castle had a heated debate.

'That is climate catastrophisation': Just Stop Oil rep and Andrew Castle have a heated debate
James O'Brien hears from caller who works in artificial intelligence

‘It might be up there with the industrial revolution’: James O’Brien discusses the risks attached to the uptake of AI
Rishi Sunak

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's 'tragic' Brexit claims on cheaper sanitary products and beer
Nick Ferrari

'The man pled guilty!': Ex-prison governer blasts Humza Yousaf's silence on predator's gender controversy
Keir Starmer

Labour needs to give the public 'answers' if they want to win the next General Election, former No.10 strategist says
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Labour feels like a government in waiting as authority in British politics shifts

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit