Vegetarian Student Disqualified From GCSE Exam For Making 'Obscene Racial Comments' About Halal Meat

19 August 2019, 16:18

The student was disqualified for "obscene racial comments"
The student was disqualified for "obscene racial comments". Picture: PA

Abigail Ward was disqualified from her Religious Studies exam for criticising halal meat.

A student was accused of making "obscene racial comments" in a GCSE exam for when she criticised halal meat.

Abigail Ward wrote in her Religious Studies exam that as a strict vegetarian she finds the idea of halal meat "absolutely disgusting".

The exam board OCR then disqualified the student and accused her of making "obscene racial comments".

The decision was only overturned after her school, Gildredge House in Eastbourne, appealed the decision.

They argued that Miss Ward was expressing the problems she has with halal butchers, and was not making any comments about Muslims.

The school also pointed out that no other comments in her exam paper could be seen to be racist.

The appeal was upheld and OCR apologised to Miss Ward for any "upset and distress" they caused her.

Miss Ward's mother said that the misunderstanding was due to an “over-zealous, over-righteous” examiner.

“Abbey is an animal lover and a very strict vegetarian. Philosophy is all about debating and getting your opinion out. I can’t believe how pathetic it is."

“It made me angry when asked a question in the exam, you can’t even express your feelings,” she added.

OCR stated that they accept that their original letter "describing the frequency and severity of the comments" was "inaccurate". 

They continued, "OCR takes all incidence of suspected offensive material against a religious group in exams very seriously and must apply rules which are set out for all exam boards in such cases."

"We accept that initially we did not reach the right conclusion and were too harsh."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Part of £1.8bn NHS cash boost 'is money already saved up', leaked letter claims

Greene King to be sold in £4.6bn takeover deal with Hong Kong real estate giant

Tate Modern fall boy 'struggling with all his strength' after two 'difficult' operations

Sardinia: Tourists who took sand from beach face jail sentence

Boy, 12, in critical condition after being electrocuted on Glasgow railway track

The News Explained

Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings
El Paso shooting / El Paso shooter / El Paso Texas / El Paso victims / Donald Trump

What Is 8chan And What Does It Have To Do With The El Paso Shootings?