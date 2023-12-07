Group of tourists dumped into Venice canal after they 'refused to stop taking selfies' causing gondola to capsize

7 December 2023, 13:08

The gondola capsized after the tourists refused to stop taking selfies
The gondola capsized after the tourists refused to stop taking selfies. Picture: social media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A group of tourists were dumped into a Venice canal after they refused to sit down and stop taking selfies as a gondolier moved his boat under a bridge.

The gondolier warned the group of tourists to 'sit down and stay still' as he steered the gondola through a bridge.

They all ignored him, however, with their weight causing the gondola to capsize.

Footage posted online shows the group of tourists being dumped into a canal, scrambling to get them and their phones to safety.

Afterwards, the gondolier jumped into the cold canal in order to help his passengers to safety

No one was hurt
No one was hurt. Picture: social media

No one was hurt in the capsizing.

According to the Venezia Non è Disneyland (Venice Is Not Disneyland) page on Instagram, the group were rescued before being provided with 'hospitality and warmth' in a nearby theatre.

