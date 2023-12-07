Group of tourists dumped into Venice canal after they 'refused to stop taking selfies' causing gondola to capsize

The gondola capsized after the tourists refused to stop taking selfies. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

A group of tourists were dumped into a Venice canal after they refused to sit down and stop taking selfies as a gondolier moved his boat under a bridge.

The gondolier warned the group of tourists to 'sit down and stay still' as he steered the gondola through a bridge.

They all ignored him, however, with their weight causing the gondola to capsize.

Venezia: volevano fare una foto ma…qualcosa è andato storto.



La gondola si rovescia e i turisti finiscono in acqua!#tg1 #venezia pic.twitter.com/XHaa2yZghm — Tg1 (@Tg1Rai) December 4, 2023

Footage posted online shows the group of tourists being dumped into a canal, scrambling to get them and their phones to safety.

Afterwards, the gondolier jumped into the cold canal in order to help his passengers to safety

No one was hurt. Picture: social media

No one was hurt in the capsizing.

According to the Venezia Non è Disneyland (Venice Is Not Disneyland) page on Instagram, the group were rescued before being provided with 'hospitality and warmth' in a nearby theatre.