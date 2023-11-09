Veteran Spanish politician ambushed and shot in the face in Madrid, authorities say

9 November 2023, 15:38

Police are investigating the shooting
Police are investigating the shooting. Picture: Alamy/@EmergenciasMad
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Veteran Spanish right-wing politician Alejandro Vidal-Quadras has been taken to hospital in Madrid after being shot in the face, local police have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 78-year-old was shot in a central street in the capital at about 1.30pm local time and conscious when taken to hospital, police added.

Mr Vidal-Cuadras was a long-time member of Spain's conservative Popular Party, its regional leader in Catalonia.

He was a European Parliament member before he broke away to help found the far-right Vox party.

Police are investigating the shooting
Police are investigating the shooting. Picture: @EmergenciasMad/X

He left Vox just after a failed bid to win a European seat in 2014.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Read More: Winds from Storm Ciaran whip up wildfire in Spain as 850 people are evacuated

Read More: Protests turn ugly as pressure mounts on Spain over amnesty talks with Catalans

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Alejo Vidal Quadras
Alejo Vidal Quadras. Picture: Alamy
Forensic police staff members investigate after former leader of the main Spanish right-wing party
Forensic police staff members investigate after former leader of the main Spanish right-wing party. Picture: Getty

The current Vox president Santiago Abascal said he believed the party founder's life was not in immediate danger.

"Thank God it seems that Alejandro Vidal-Quadras is out of danger," Abascal said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Paramedics cover the view of an ambulance at the scene of the shooting in Madrid

Veteran Spanish conservative politician shot in face in Madrid street

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, shakes hands with US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg in Kyiv on Wednesday

Russian missile hits Liberia-flagged ship in Ukraine’s main Black Sea port

Police officers outside the school school in Offenburg, Germany

Pupil suspected of badly injuring another with weapon at German school

At least 26 percent of women binge drink at least once a month

'It's poison': Mum 'hit rock bottom after driving drunk with kids in car' as UK women named world's worst binge drinkers

The first codes focus on illegal materials online, including sexual child abuse material, grooming content and fraud.

New rules unveiled to protect young children on social media under the Online Safety Act

Ashling Murphy was killed while on a run in January 2022.

Man, 33, guilty of murdering Irish school teacher Ashling Murphy as she went for run by canal

A wounded boy is carried after an Israeli strike in Deir Al-Balah, southern Gaza Strip, on Thursday

Israeli strikes pound Gaza City after tens of thousands flee

Sixteen people were arrested during the series of dawn raids on Merseyside

Sixteen arrests and machine gun seized as police launch dawn crackdown on gangs in Merseyside

The Earl and Countess of Devon have announced that they are seeking a divorce

Baywatch star divorces Earl of Devon after admitting she ‘underestimated’ life as an aristocrat

The jab has been approved for use in the UK for weight loss.

‘King Kong’ of weight loss jabs given go-ahead for use in UK in bid to tackle obesity

Suella Braverman has been accused of fuelling extremism

PM has 'full confidence' in Suella Braverman after comments accusing Met police of bias over protests

45-year-old Benjamin Agyemang,

Musician who sold teenage girls for sex after promising them a modelling career jailed for 13 years

Gary Mansell (left) and Diane Mansell (right).

Son and wife jailed after swindling elderly parents out of £117,000 - leaving them with 28p in their bank account

Autumn weather September 10th 2023

Last 12 months on Earth were ‘hottest on record’

A motorist shot dead two environmental protesters blocking a road in Panama

Driver, 77, arrested after being filmed shooting dead two eco-protesters blocking road

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock places flowers at The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, known as Holocaust Memorial, in Berlin to commemorate on the 85th anniversary of the November 1

Germans commemorate Kristallnacht terror as antisemitism is on the rise again

Latest News

See more Latest News

The house has mouldy walls and a hole in the roof - but is on the market for almost £700k.

Mouldy walls and a hole in the roof - three bed London house goes on the market for £695,000
The pensioner was confronted while selling poppies in Tesco

Fury as shopper filmed berating poppy seller in Northern Ireland saying they are ‘badges for murderers’
Government minister Michael Matheson has racked up an £11k ipad bill while on holiday.

'Mind-boggling' £11k iPad bill racked up by MSP will be paid by taxpayers

Palestinians crowd together as they wait for food distribution in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip

Macron opens Gaza aid conference with appeal to Israel to protect civilians

Protesters wave Israeli flags during the demonstration in Trafalgar Square in London

Jewish media outlets pen open letter to combat anti-Semitism as Hamas and Israel conflict rages
Japan Island

New island emerges after undersea volcano erupts off coast of Japan

Alfie Lewis was stabbed to death near a school in Leeds

Boy, 14, charged with murder after Alfie Lewis stabbed to death near school

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak

Boris Johnson attacks Rishi Sunak as he warns 'Tories are drifting to defeat'

Trump mocked his Republican rivals on Wednesday.

Trump mocks Republican rivals urging them to stop ‘wasting time’ as candidates lock horns at debate
Coleen Rooney has revealed her ‘hurt and shame’ over husband Wayne sleeping with a prostitute.

Coleen Rooney reveals 'hurt and shame' over Wayne's prostitute scandal as she says it felt like a 'horrible dream'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate drove the Jackal 2

Kate 'a natural' as she drives seven-tonne armoured vehicle and dons camouflage on visit to army barracks
This is not the first time Harry and Meghan have been parodied in a cartoon.

'What the deuce?': Meghan and Harry brand Family Guy parody as a 'totally unfair outrageous slur'
Prince William has vowed to "bring real change"

Prince William vows to go a 'step further' than his family and 'bring real change'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty

Suella Braverman's hardline crime bill seems like she's ‘interviewing' for career at ‘pathetic’ news channels, says caller
James O'Brien

'Suella Braverman succeeded - she's caused hate', claims caller after Home Secretary criticises pro-Palestine marches
Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/11 | Watch again

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit