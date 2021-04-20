'Viable explosive' found under Northern Ireland officer's car

20 April 2021, 13:40

Police put in place a security operation after the explosive was discovered
Police put in place a security operation after the explosive was discovered. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

A viable explosive device has been found under a vehicle belonging to a part-time officer of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

It was found outside her home in a rural area close to Dungiven, in County Londonderry.

A security operation was launched on Monday after the device was discovered.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said: "I can confirm that the device is viable and investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"We are treating this as an attack on a member of staff who also serves her community as a part-time police officer."

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster condemned the attack.

"I have spoken to the police officer who was targeted by terrorists last night in County Londonderry," she tweeted.

"I wanted to convey our support and utter condemnation of those who sought to harm her and her family.

"Reckless and futile. We salute her bravery and long service to our community."

It comes against a backdrop of ongoing disorder and tensions across Northern Ireland's communities.

"There will be political disagreements, but Northern Ireland must keep moving forward. We will not be dragged back to bombs and bullets," Ms Foster added.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said: "The attempted murder of a police officer near Dungiven is reprehensible.

"Those involved in this attack will not succeed in their regressive and toxic agenda.

Northern Ireland has seen rising tensions and violence in recent weeks
Northern Ireland has seen rising tensions and violence in recent weeks. Picture: Artur Widak/NurPhoto/PA Images

"All politicians must unite against these reckless actions.

"We must keep building the peace for our children."

Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis said: "The attempted murder of this police officer is absolutely abhorrent.

"I completely condemn the actions of those involved. Those who try to attack public servants have nothing to offer the communities they claim to represent.

"I want to convey my support for the officer concerned."

