Extraordinary Video Shows Knife-Wielding Robber In Clown Mask Tasered By Police

The officers were getting a drink in McDonald's when the robber tried to empty the tills.

A robber in a clown mask was caught on camera in a McDonald's in Coventry.

Unfortunately for him, two police officers from West Midlands Police were in McDonald's for their break.

The police approached the robber with a taser.

Extraordinary Video Shows Police Taser Knife-Wielding Robber In Clown Mask. Picture: West Midlands Police

The masked robber had walked into the chain restaurant, in Earlsdon, with an eight-inch kitchen knife and demanded money from the tills.

The 41 year-old put the knife to the store manager's chest - and customers and staff fled the scene.

The police officers, however, tasered, disarmed and arrested the man on suspicion of robbery.

They then handcuffed him to the floor.