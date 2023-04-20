Woman jailed for 21 years for giving lookalike poisoned cheesecake in bid to steal her identity

20 April 2023, 08:07

47-year-old Viktoria Nasyrova tried to kill her victim with a poisoned cheesecake
47-year-old Viktoria Nasyrova tried to kill her victim with a poisoned cheesecake. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

A woman has been jailed for 21 years in the US for trying to kill her lookalike with a poisoned cheesecake before stealing her identity.

Russian-born Viktoria Nasyrova, 47 , was found guilty by a jury in New York in February. She was described as a “ruthless and calculating con artist.”

She visited the home of her victim, Olga Svyk in August 2016 bearing a gift of cheesecake. The woman ate the cake and felt sick before passing out.

A friend discovered her unconscious the next day, surrounded by pills designed to make it look like she had tried to take her own life, prosecutors said.

Read more: Missing X-Factor star Levi Davis feared to have drowned in sea off Barcelona as detectives make crucial breakthrough

Read more: Paul O'Grady's funeral to feature guard of honour by dogs from beloved Battersea rescue centre

After being treated in hospital, the victim returned home to find her passport and work documents were missing, along with jewellery and other valuables.

The cheesecake was found to have been laced with phenazepam, a potent sedative.

The trial was told the two women look very similar.

Nasyrova was sentenced on Wednesday.

Queens district attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement: "A ruthless and calculating con artist is going to prison for a long time for trying to murder her way to personal profit and gain.”

Nasyrova wanted to kill Ms Svyk in an apparent bid to steal her identity in order to return to Russia.

"For her, it was an easy thing to try and take the life of another person. It was an easy thing to gain the trust of another person," Svyk said in court.

Nasyrova was described as being an “extremely dangerous” woman by the judge.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A version of Manchester’s coat of arms features on both Manchester United and Man City's club crests

Manchester United and Man City face pressure to change club crests over claims of 'links to slavery'

Hun Manet

Prime minister’s army general son is promoted in step towards succession

The star had been with the popular pop group since their formation in 2016

K-pop star Moonbin dies aged 25 in suspected suicide as tributes flood in for star

Australia solar eclipse

Thousands gather to enjoy spectacle of rare hybrid solar eclipse

Yemen stampede aftermath

Dozens dead after stampede at event to hand out financial aid

Two victims have been identified locally - Jamie Lane (L) and Luke Warner (R)

Two teens killed after car crashed and caught fire in Cornwall identified as four arrested for dangerous driving

Paul O'Grady will be laid to rest on Thursday with a guard of honour with dogs from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

Paul O'Grady's funeral to feature guard of honour by dogs from beloved Battersea rescue centre

American-made Patriot missile systems have been delivered to Ukraine (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)

Patriot missile systems delivered to Ukraine

This image from a video, shows the scene of the deadly stampede in Sanaa, Yemen

At least 78 dead and dozens more injured in Ramadan crush in Yemen’s capital

A car is removed from the partially collapsed parking garage (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Body recovered from rubble of collapsed New York garage

The grounded Rwanda deportation flight

Judges set to be stripped of power to block deportations of migrants to Rwanda

The chancellor tries to calm fears as food prices have risen by 19.2%

Supermarkets say food prices will stop rising after food costs reach 45-year high

Flight 4590 crashed into a hotel in France just 77 seconds after taking off - killing 113

Heartbreaking last words of pilot aboard infamous Concorde flight which crashed killed 113 revealed

Alabama Shooting

Two teenagers arrested over birthday party shooting in Alabama

Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan rivals attempt another truce as civilians flee unrest

The star had been with the popular pop group since their formation in 2016

Moonbin, star of K-pop band Astro, found dead in Korea at 25

Latest News

See more Latest News

A cat-killing competition for children in New Zealand that was offering a cash prize for shooting the most feral felines has been cancelled after a backlash.

Cat-killing contest for children in New Zealand offering prize for gunning down the most feral felines cancelled after backlash
A sheriff’s department caution tape is set up at the entrance of a crime scene in Bowdoin, Maine

Man ‘killed parents before firing on motorists’

Three of the several people involved in the scheme to become 'nullos' pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey today

Two men admit voluntarily castrating a man and removing his nipple and streaming it to depraved website
Ralph Yarl, the teenager shot by a homeowner in Kansas City, Missouri

Homeowner accused of shooting teenager Ralph Yarl pleads not guilty

A co-founder of Extinction Rebellion has denied that the group has been forced to resume direct action because stunts by groups like Just Stop Oil have been getting all the headlines.

XR co-founder denies headline-grabbing stunts by groups like Just Stop Oil pushed them into resuming direct action
The treasurer of the SNP has stepped down after being arrested last week.

Colin Beattie quits as SNP treasurer after being arrested in party finance probe

Levi Davis vanished in October

Missing X-Factor star Levi Davis feared to have drowned in sea off Barcelona as detectives make crucial breakthrough
Robert F Kennedy Jr

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr launches presidential campaign

Heathrow security workers will walk out at the same time that HM Passport Office are striking, risking chaos at Britain's airports

Coronation travel fears as Heathrow staff strike over bank holiday weekend

The boy was mauled in Spalton Road, Rotherham

Boy, 3, mauled by XL Bully dog and rushed to hospital with head injuries as woman arrested

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of York will be a VIP attendee at the concert after not being invited to crowning ceremony.

Fergie handed 'VIP role' at King’s Coronation concert after being snubbed invite to actual ceremony
Harry will rush home to his family in the US

Prince Harry to skip King Charles' coronation concert to 'rush home to Meghan and their children'
Prince William will "tolerate" Harry's presence at King Charles coronation but "hasn't fulfilled his demand of a pre-coronation apology", a royal expert says.

Prince William will 'tolerate' Harry's presence at Coronation but Royal Family 'haven't met apology request'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Club entrepreneur says the Met are being "very narrow-minded" by calling for Gregg's late night license to be revoked

Economic adviser criticises 'narrow-minded' Met for fearing a 24-hour Greggs will worsen crime
The alert will be broadcast on April 23.

Triggered by the UK's Emergency Alert system? Pull yourself together - you'll change your mind if it saves a relative
Anti-Tory caller slams the government

Anti-Tory caller blasts the government for trying to 'run the country on the cheap'

James O'Brien asks why the media isn't covering food price rises.

'Let them eat quiche!’: James O’Brien criticises the right wing media’s tendency to ignore real news as food prices rise
Nick and GMP police chief

Manchester's top cop says 'you don't have to go to Cambridge' to work out stop and search gets weapons off streets
'It's a tragedy': Sir Michael Marmot accuses the government of 'maliciously undermining' the NHS

'It's a tragedy': Sir Michael Marmot accuses the government of 'maliciously undermining' the NHS
Gareth Eve

Widower of BBC's Lisa Shaw demands answers from govt after Covid vaccine led to his wife's death
'I wasn't listened to': Caller's daughter suffered 'seven years' of health problems after midwife ignored her

'I wasn't listened to': Caller's daughter suffered 'seven years' of health problems after midwife ignored her
James O'Brien

‘They never checked if my baby was breathing!’: Black mother 'disregarded' during the birth of fifth child
NICK AND JUST STOP OIL CALLER

Just Stop Oil supporter 'swayed by alarmist tosh' says Nick Ferrari

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit