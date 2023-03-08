CCTV hunt for violent robber who battered London commuter with metal pole before stealing his bag

Police issued CCTV of a man they want to trace after the attack. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

A man was left fighting for life after being beaten around the head from behind with a metal pole in a robbery in south London.

Police have issued CCTV of a man they want to trace after the early morning attack in Rushey Green, Lewisham.

The victim had got off a bus at around 7.25am on December 10 when he was repeatedly hit over the head from behind. His attacker stole the victim’s bag and walked away before getting on a 185 bus to Victoria.

The victim was rushed to hospital where a CT scan revealed he had suffered a bleed on the brain. He was initially in life-threatening condition but has since been discharged from hospital.

Police want to trace this man after the attack in December. Picture: Merseyside Police

Detective Sergeant Laura Warden, from the South East area’s Robbery Squad, said: “This was an extremely violent robbery, which left the victim fighting for his life. We are determined to bring the person responsible for this heinous crime to justice.

“We have now released an image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the robbery. It is a very clear image, so if that is you in the picture or if you know who it is, then please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the photo, or has information about the incident, should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 1558/10Dec22. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.