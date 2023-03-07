Hundreds attend vigil for three friends killed in Cardiff car crash as two survivors fight for life

7 March 2023, 21:12 | Updated: 7 March 2023, 21:19

Hundreds of people have gathered at a vigil for three people killed in a car crash at the weekend.
Hundreds of people have gathered at a vigil for three people killed in a car crash at the weekend. Picture: LBC / social media

By Chris Samuel

Hundreds of people have gathered at a vigil for three people who died in the Cardiff car crash at the weekend, as two survivors fight for life in hospital.

Friends Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21 and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died in the collision, while Shane Loughlin, 32, and Sophie Russon, 20, remain in a critical condition.

All five been on a night out in Newport when the vehicle is believed to have veered off the A48, near St Mellons, Cardiff.

Friends and family, and well-wishers gathered at the scene Tuesday, as mourners held up flares and lit candles for the victims.

Part of the A48 was closed so that crowds could congregate.

Read more: 'We've tried every other way': Rishi Sunak endorses controversial migrant crackdown as Brits fed-up with 'queue jumpers'

Read more: RMT suspends all strikes at Network rail after receiving new pay offer

Luke Thole, who was a close friend of Rafel, was one of the event's organisers.

He said Refel's death had left him "lost for words", and that he was "like a brother" to him.

Crowds gathered to pay their respects in St Mellons on Tuesday
Crowds gathered to pay their respects in St Mellons on Tuesday. Picture: LBC

"I'm glad of the turnout, a lot of people here which obviously Rafel would love," he added.

"It's very big for Cardiff and Newport to be honest with you, they're well known people.

"And like I said, Rafel loves all this type of stuff so he'd be happy up there seeing all what's gone on for him."

Eve, Darcy and Sophie drove from Maesglas social club in Newport at about 11pm on Friday and met Rafel and Shane.

They took the VW to Shane's family's caravan in Trecco Bay, but after a reported altercation at the caravan park the group left with another, unnamed, man.

He is thought to have been dropped off in Cardiff. The VW was last seen on CCTV at about 2am.

Mourners holding flares at the event
Mourners holding flares at the event. Picture: LBC

The car, which came off the road in the Cardiff suburb, is understood to have belonged to Rafel, but it has not been confirmed who is driving.

South Wales Police and Gwent Police believe that only one car was involved in the crash and confirmed that collision happened during the early hours of Saturday.

Sophie Russon, 20 and Shane Loughlin, 32 were found alive having spent two days in the car seriously injured next to their friends’ bodies.

People at the vigil near where the crash occurred
People at the vigil near where the crash occurred. Picture: LBC

Questions were raised about over how it took police nearly two days to find the scene of the car crash, and Sophie’s mother claimed police told her to "stop calling" while she drove around South Wales looking for her daughter.

South Wales Police and Gwent Police referred the matter to the Independent Office For Police conduct.

Shortly before the vigil began, the IOPC announced it had launched a formal investigation into the incident.

Its director David Ford said: “My thoughts go out to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, to those who have been injured, and indeed to the many people who have been affected by this incident.

"After careful assessment of referrals from Gwent Police and South Wales Police we have decided to independently investigate how police responded to the missing person reports.

“We will be examining what information police had, the grading given to any risk assessments, and the steps taken by police to locate the missing people prior to the Volkswagen Tiguan being found just after midnight on Monday.

"We will also consider what communication took place between the two forces and whether police action was appropriate and followed relevant policy and procedures. Our investigation is at a very early stage.

“We will be contacting the families involved to express our sympathies, explain our role ,and set out how our investigation will progress.

"We are aware of the significant community concern about the tragic events that have unfolded and would like to assure everyone that we will conduct a thorough and timely investigation.”

Tragically, Eve's family is now mourning their second loss to a road death.

Her half-sister Xana Doyle was killed in 2015 aged 19.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

During her closing arguments in the XXXTentacion murder trial, assistant state attorney Pascale Achille holds up a camouflage hat with a red brim that was seen worn by shooting suspect Michael Boatwri

XXXTentacion’s alleged killers were ‘predators’, prosecutor tells trial

Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in the United States, speaks to the media prior to an opening ceremony of the exhibition of his artworks at the Mosfilm studi

Merchant of Death shows off art in Moscow after prisoner swap with basketballer

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates and several bullet holes at the crime scene where gunmen kidnapped four US citizens who crossed into M

Two kidnapped Americans ‘who travelled for tummy tuck’ found dead in Mexico

Karren Brady speaks to Andrew Marr

'Women give birth to every taxpayer on the planet – we deserve a break,' says Baroness Karren Brady

Breaking
The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers' union has announced it has suspended all industrial action at Network Rail after receiving a new pay offer.

RMT suspends all strikes at Network rail after receiving new pay offer

Former Home Secretary has called said the Government's new bill to tackle illegal immigration is "not doable", branding the move a "Donald Trump playbook measure".

Former Home Sec brands Sunak's illegal immigration bill an impractical 'Donald Trump playbook measure'

A Ukrainian soldier smokes a cigarette before being shot

Ukrainian military identifies smoking soldier shot dead in shocking war video

Emerati astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi during an interview at the International Space Station

Latest astronaut from UAE still getting used to space

Passengers and crew members restraining a man who, according to federal authorities, tried to open an airliner’s emergency door and stab a flight attendant

Passengers ‘worked together to tackle’ man who tried to open plane door

Andrew Marr has said Rishi Sunak's new law to tackle illegal immigration faces huge practical difficulties, and voters won't forgive the Tories if the policy fails.

Andrew Marr: Sunak's migrant crackdown faces huge practical difficulties - and voters won't forgive if the policy fails

Sunak backed Braverman's migrant plan

'We've tried every other way': Rishi Sunak endorses controversial migrant crackdown as Brits fed-up with 'queue jumpers'

Mourners gather for the funeral of 29 year old Yana Rikhlitska, a Ukrainian army medic killed in the Bakhmut area of Ukraine

Volunteer medic, 29, buried in Ukraine after being killed by Russian shelling

Karol Cardinal Wojtyla, archbishop of Krakow, Poland, foreground, in 1971

Polish TV report: John Paul II knew of abuse as archbishop

National Grid fires up two power stations to avoid blackouts on coldest night of the year

Emergency coal-fired power stations to be used to avoid blackouts on coldest night of the year

Two more Wetherspoons pubs are closing down

Two more Wetherspoons close as 34 remain at risk of shutting down - is your local on the list?

The burned remains of one of the two Italian air force U-208 planes which crashed in Guidonia, on the outskirts of Rome, is covered with a white cloth

Pilots killed as two Italian air force planes crash mid-air

Latest News

See more Latest News

Eddie Izzard now goes by Suzy

'I'm going to be Suzy': Eddie Izzard announces new name that 'she has wanted to use since the age of 10'
Madelene McCann (l) Julia Wandelt (r) and with Fia Johansson (inset)

Woman who believes she may be Madeleine McCann taken to America after receiving death threats online
Hong Kong Model Killed

Woman arrested in mainland China over Hong Kong model’s murder

Tickets for the final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool have sold out

Ticketmaster crashes as Eurovision fans scramble to get seats for Liverpool shows

Music-iHeartRadio Award

Taylor Swift to get innovation honour at iHeartRadio Music Awards

A child died in the fire at the flat in Barking, east London

Boy, 11, dies after fire at flat in Barking as four people taken to hospital

Bangladesh Building Explosion

14 dead and dozens injured in Bangladesh building blast

Staff and students can no longer have 'intimate relationships' at Oxford

Oxford University lecturers and tutors no longer allowed to have ‘intimate relationships’ with students
France Pension Protests

Tens of thousands of French workers strike over pension reforms

Vatican Parthenon Marbles

Vatican set to return Parthenon fragments to Greece

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and Wes re Sue Gray

Tory MPs fabricated 'crackpot conspiracy theories' regarding Sue Gray, says Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting
Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Suella Braverman for stirring up a 'culture war' with new Migration Bill
Caller blames Tory government for creating mist of rage

Caller slams Tories for bringing 'horrendous mist of anger' to UK through Brexit

JAMES AND SUELLA

James O'Brien argues Tories 'deep down' don't want to tackle migrant crisis

Listener says public are 'in danger' from migrants to Nick ferrari

Brits are 'in danger' one caller tells Nick Ferrari due to 'thousands of undocumented men' entering the UK
TOM AND STEPHEN KINNOCK

Shadow Immigration Minister slams Tory migration plans claiming it 'won't work' and will 'compound the situation'
Charlotte Lynch writes: "I was just doing my job. I was clearly a journalist, but I could have been somebody simply walking by. I was not committing a crime."

'I was just doing my job!' LBC Reporter opens up on arrest as protection for journalists added into anti-protest laws
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/03 | Watch Again

Andrew Marr questions whether Sue Gray's appointment as Labour Chief of Staff will have wide reaching ramifications for labour

Andrew Marr: Sue Gray's appointment as Labour's Chief of Staff is a matter of 'ethics'

Nick Ferrari talks to caller who says migrants should work on farms

‘Some people just want to be safe’: Nick Ferrari reacts to caller who says migrants should work on farms

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit