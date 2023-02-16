Visitor moans England's third highest mountain 'too hilly' as unhappy tourists complain about its lack of facilities

A recent one-star review of England's third highest peak, Helvellyn in the Lake District, has attracted attention online for its unusual complaints.
A recent one-star review of England's third highest peak, Helvellyn in the Lake District, has attracted attention online for its unusual complaints.

By Hannah Holland

Visitors to Helvellyn, England’s third highest mountain located in the Lake District were less than impressed with the experience, leading to some unusual Tripadvisor reviews.

A recent one-star review on Tripadvisor of England's third highest peak, Helvellyn in the Lake District, has attracted attention online for its unusual complaints.

On 4 February, one user moaned that the mountain was "far too hilly" and "spoiled a nice walk", adding that there were "no facilities at the summit, not even a coffee shop".

On 4 February, one user moaned that the mountain was "far too hilly", adding that there were "no facilities at the summit, not even a coffee shop".
On 4 February, one user moaned that the mountain was "far too hilly", adding that there were "no facilities at the summit, not even a coffee shop".

Another review left in July 2022 argued that visiting the popular National Park and UNESCO World Heritage Site was the "worst experience" of his life after the lack of facilities meant he was forced to "go behind a rock".

The disgruntled visitors are uncommon, with most people rating the mountain five stars. However, it's not the first time angered holiday-goers have taken to Tripadvisor to air unusual grievances. The reviewing website is inundated with negative reviews for popular tourist attractions.

One reviewer of the Lake District complained that the place had "too may wet lakes".

They continued: "As somebody who is not fond of lakes (too wet) I was expecting there to be some lakes but not this many!!"

One review of the Eiffel Tower in Paris said that the attraction was "absolutely awful" since there were "too many French people" whilst another user protested that the Colosseum in Rome had a "big break" and asked, "why couldn&squot;t they just fix it".
One review of the Eiffel Tower said that the attraction was "absolutely awful" since there were "too many French people" whilst another user protested that the Colosseum had a "big break" and asked, "why couldn't they just fix it".

One review of the Eiffel Tower said that the attraction was "absolutely awful" since there were "too many French people" whilst another user protested that the Colosseum had a "big break" and asked, "why couldn't they just fix it".

Another unhappy customer argued that Piccadilly Circus was indeed "not a circus" and expressed their disappointment that they "didn&squot;t see one juggler or any clowns".
Another unhappy customer argued that Piccadilly Circus was indeed "not a circus" and expressed their disappointment that they "didn't see one juggler or any clowns".

Another unhappy customer argued that Piccadilly Circus was indeed "not a circus" and expressed their disappointment that they "didn't see one juggler or any clowns".

