'All glory to Russia': Putin addresses crowds in Moscow after sham election victory

Vladimir Putin has addressed crowds in Moscow, telling them: 'All glory to Russia'. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Vladimir Putin declared 'all glory to Russia' as he addressed crowds in Moscow this afternoon following his victory in yesterday's sham election.

Thousands have gathered in Red Square, Moscow, to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea, as well as Putin's victory.

Putin took to the stage to address the crowds before giving way to the Russian national anthem.

The Russian president described the Donbas and other parts of Ukraine currently occupied by Russian forces as 'New Russia'.

Those in the crowd then chanted back: 'Russia, Russia'.

Putin takes to the stage in Red Square. Picture: Getty

Red Square, Moscow. Picture: Getty

All three of yesterday's election candidates - Nikolai Kharitonov, Leonid Slutsky and Vladislav Davankov - stood next to Putin on stage.

The Russian president, who has been in position for 24 years, won with a landslide result of 87 per cent.

The results have set up Putin for another six years in office, making him one of the longest serving Russian leaders.

No credible opposition candidates were allowed to stand in the heavily criticised election - with a ruthless crackdown on opposing voices.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been in post for 24 years. Picture: Getty

On Monday, Putin warned conflict between Russia and the US-led NATO military alliance would mean the world was one step away from World War Three, but said hardly anyone wanted such a scenario.

The president has also said any "crimes" committed by protesters will be punished.

The election comes shortly after opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in a Siberian prison - with many believing that he was killed by Russian security apparatus last month.

His widow, Yulia Navalnya, led protests in Moscow on Sunday by crowding polling places on the third and final day of voting.