Vladimir Putin 'fell down stairs at home and soiled himself'

Vladimir Putin was said to have suffered a nasty fall at home. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Russian leader Vladimir Putin fell down the stairs at his official residence and soiled himself, according to claims made on a Telegram channel with purported links to his inner circle.

Putin, 70, suffered the fall at home on Wednesday evening, the Telegram channel SVR claimed.

He suffered a bruised coccyx after falling down five steps, rolled on to his side and then down a further two steps.

The channel claimed he soiled himself due to the sharp impact and claims he is suffering gastrointestinal cancer, with no concrete evidence to support the claim.

The channel itself claims to be closely associated with Putin’s bodyguards, but has not shared proof of this.

He is rumoured to be suffering from worsening ill health, including cancer and Parkinson’s disease.

“Bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch and summoned medics, who are on duty at the residence,” General SVR said.

“Nothing critical [was diagnosed], the president’s condition closer to nighttime was stable, he can get around on his own, with pain in the coccyx area while sitting being the only thing that bothers him.”

The precise cause of the fall is being investigated, the channel said.

In October, screenshots of Putin were circulated purporting to show IV marks in the backs of his hands, and people have noticed him shaking during a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.