Voters think Sunak would be better PM than Truss, new poll shows

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are currently competing to become the new prime minister. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Voters believe that Rishi Sunak would make a better prime minister than Liz Truss, according to a new poll.

Polling by Opinium suggests that while the difference is slight among voters, 43 per cent believe Sunak would be a good prime minister compared to 36 per cent for the Foreign Secretary.

The results, based on a nationally representative survey of 2,000 adults between July 20-22, also suggest that 49 per cent of voters believe that Boris Johnson should leave Downing Street immediately to make way for a caretaker prime minister.

Ms Truss and Mr Sunak are currently in a race to secure the backing of Tory Party members, who will vote to decide the next Conservative leader and, as a result, the next prime minister.

The polling by Opinium suggests that 45 per cent see Mr Sunak as a "bad" prime minister, versus 41 per cent for Ms Truss.

It also reveals that 34 per cent want a prime minister who is in touch with ordinary people, while the same proportion want someone who is trustworthy.

Some 24 per cent wanted "competence" in a leader.

In good news for Mr Sunak, voters gave him the highest net score for competence at +9 per cent.

But he also polled -17 per cent on trustworthiness and -38 per cent on "being out of touch".

Ms Truss polled better on those qualities, although she scored -12% on the question of looking like a prime minister in-waiting.

Both candidates still have time to make an impression on the public, with the pair set to face off in a debate on July 26 hosted by The Sun and TalkTV, following a televised BBC debate on Monday.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss have also signed up for a Sky debate on August 4.