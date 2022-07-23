Voters think Sunak would be better PM than Truss, new poll shows

23 July 2022, 20:05

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are currently competing to become the new prime minister
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are currently competing to become the new prime minister. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Voters believe that Rishi Sunak would make a better prime minister than Liz Truss, according to a new poll.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Polling by Opinium suggests that while the difference is slight among voters, 43 per cent believe Sunak would be a good prime minister compared to 36 per cent for the Foreign Secretary.

The results, based on a nationally representative survey of 2,000 adults between July 20-22, also suggest that 49 per cent of voters believe that Boris Johnson should leave Downing Street immediately to make way for a caretaker prime minister.

Read more: 'Absolutely appalling': Liz Truss condemns Odesa attack hours after grain deal signed

Read more: Truss pledges to review all EU laws as Sunak vows to tackle NHS backlog

Ms Truss and Mr Sunak are currently in a race to secure the backing of Tory Party members, who will vote to decide the next Conservative leader and, as a result, the next prime minister.

The polling by Opinium suggests that 45 per cent see Mr Sunak as a "bad" prime minister, versus 41 per cent for Ms Truss.

It also reveals that 34 per cent want a prime minister who is in touch with ordinary people, while the same proportion want someone who is trustworthy.

Some 24 per cent wanted "competence" in a leader.

In good news for Mr Sunak, voters gave him the highest net score for competence at +9 per cent.

But he also polled -17 per cent on trustworthiness and -38 per cent on "being out of touch".

Read more: Boris supporters threaten to picket Tory hustings to demand he stay in No10

Read more: We were hours away from Omicron lockdown and I flew back to stop it, says Sunak

Ms Truss polled better on those qualities, although she scored -12% on the question of looking like a prime minister in-waiting.

Both candidates still have time to make an impression on the public, with the pair set to face off in a debate on July 26 hosted by The Sun and TalkTV, following a televised BBC debate on Monday.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss have also signed up for a Sky debate on August 4.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A woman was impaled when a sailfish leapt out of the ocean

Woman, 70, impaled by 45kg sailfish that jumped out water on Florida coast

Liz Truss has described a Russian attack on the port of Odesa as "absolutely appalling"

'Absolutely appalling': Liz Truss condemns Odesa attack hours after grain deal signed

The baby was left in a hot car all day (file photo)

Baby dies in hot car after dad 'forgets to drop child at nursery and goes to work'

Monkeypox is now classed as a global emergency by the World Health Organisation

Monkeypox declared 'global emergency' by World Health Organisation

Mr Prades has taken his case to the High Court

Man who claims he can't stop farting after eating sandwich five years ago sues for £200k

The PM visited Ukrainian troops in training

Boris gets to grips with machine guns as he preps troops to take on Putin's forces

The swimmers went missing near Clacton Pier

Body found in search for 21-year-old who went missing at Clacton Pier

Liz Truss has called for more action from France to tackle hours-long queues around Dover

Liz Truss calls for 'more action' from France as families face 11-hour queues in Dover

The former PC was given a suspended sentence

Met cop who filmed woman in changing room found to have indecent photos of children

Drivers are facing huge queues this weekend

Getaway weekend: When is it best to travel and which routes will have traffic jams?

Friday saw gridlock around the Port of Dover

More gridlock expected on Saturday after six-hour queues snake to Dover on Friday

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have made pledges for if they become prime minister

Truss pledges to review all EU laws as Sunak vows to tackle NHS backlog

Ukrainian president Zelensky and Russian president Putin

Ukraine and Russia sign 'life-saving' deal paving way to restart grain exports

Steve Bannon has been convicted after refusing to co-operate with a hearing

Donald Trump's former adviser guilty of contempt after skipping Capitol riots hearing

A man has died after being swallowed by swimming pool sinkhole

Man dies after being swallowed by swimming pool sinkhole in front of horrified party-goers

Next week's trains trikes will go ahead after RMT boss Mick Lynch said workers were determined to ensure their demands were met

Travel chaos for train passengers as RMT confirms next week's rail strikes will go ahead

Latest News

See more Latest News

California Wildfires

Wildfire near Yosemite National Park explodes in size

Greece Wildfires

Hotels and homes evacuated as Greece battles four major wildfires
Joe Biden

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, doctor says
Monkeypox symptoms

UN health agency declares monkeypox a global emergency

Germany Pride

150,000 people march for LGBTQ rights in Berlin

Flooding in Karachi

Pakistan death toll from monsoon rains reaches 304

Shelling damage

Russian missiles target Odesa hours after deal to allow grain exports from port
Rescue team

Several killed in flash floods in southern Iran

Ukrainian checkpoint

Russia and Ukraine trade missile strikes as war enters 150th day
Pope Francis

Pope to begin ‘penitential pilgrimage’ in Canada to apologise to Native peoples

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'
'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller

'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller
Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting

Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting
A furious Nick Ferrari summed up the issue

Nick Ferrari slams 'sanctimonious' BBC over Princess Diana interview
Caller's devastating terminal cancer fight leaves LBC listeners in tears

Iain Dale chokes up after caller's devastating terminal cancer story
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Rishi Sunak exclusive

Rishi Sunak with Andrew Marr 21/07 | Watch again

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr
Hunt admits NHS 'needed more resources' while Health Sec but obeyed 'collective responsibility'

Hunt admits he thought NHS 'needed more resources' while he was Health Secretary
Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'

Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London