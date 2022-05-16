Live

Wagatha Christie Live: Coleen reveals how she kept sting from Wayne

16 May 2022, 09:46 | Updated: 16 May 2022, 11:45

The libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney continues at the High Court today
The libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney continues at the High Court today. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Today is day five of the so-called 'Wagatha Christie' libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney at the High Court.

Coleen Rooney's cross-examination is due to continue today.

Mrs Rooney has accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking "false stories" about her private life in October 2019 after carrying out a months-long "sting operation".

Mrs Vardy denies any involvement in the leaks and is suing the fellow footballer's wife for libel over the "untrue and unjustified defamatory attack".

