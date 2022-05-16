Live

Wagatha Christie Live: Coleen reveals how she kept sting from Wayne

The libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney continues at the High Court today. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Today is day five of the so-called 'Wagatha Christie' libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney at the High Court.

Coleen Rooney's cross-examination is due to continue today.

Mrs Rooney has accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking "false stories" about her private life in October 2019 after carrying out a months-long "sting operation".

Mrs Vardy denies any involvement in the leaks and is suing the fellow footballer's wife for libel over the "untrue and unjustified defamatory attack".

