Wagner mercenaries must swear allegiance to Russia as Putin signs decree forcing fighters to take vow

Wagner mercenaries must swear allegiance to Russia as Putin signs decree forcing fighters to take vow.

By Danielle DeWolfe

President Vladimir Putin has today signed a decree ordering all members of the Wagner mercenary group to pledge allegiance to the Russian state.

Signing the order on Friday, Putin's latest decree extends to all other Russian private military contractors, meaning all must take an oath of allegiance to the Russian state.

The decree, which applies to any individual participating in military activities in Ukraine, was signed off by the Russian leader and will come into effect immediately.

It comes just two days after Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was presumed killed in a plane crash en route to Moscow.

Signing the order on Friday, Putin's latest decree extends to all other Russian private military contractors, meaning all must take an oath of allegiance to the Russian state.

The news also comes as it emerged Ukrainian forces have launched a major attack on Russian positions in the east of the war-torn nation.

Putin's new decree, which extends to the Russian army and all individuals serving in territorial defence units, is the latest attempt by the leader to reassert his authority following June's attempted military mutiny.

The events of June came off the back of widespread discontent and saw Prigozhin and his troops march towards Moscow.

The uprising followed attempts by Russia to force mercenary groups to sign new contracts, with a deadline of July 1 put in place.

However, Prigozhin refused, ultimately marching on Moscow in a show of force against Russia, showing his desire not to operate under the Russian ministry.

The uprising followed attempts by Russia to force mercenary groups to sign new contracts, with a deadline of July 1 put in place.

Following Prigozhin's apparent death, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said accusations that Russia orchestrated an explosion on his plane, killing everyone on board are a “complete lie.”

He described the deaths of all the passengers on board the flight as “tragic” and called for an end to “speculation” about the cause of the crash.

On Friday, Ukrainian General Staff announced that there had been further gains near Novoprokopivka village and towards the settlement of Ocheretuvate.

The General Staff said their troops “are consolidating their positions, inflicting artillery fire on the identified enemy targets, and conducting counter-battery operations.”