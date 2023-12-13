Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford resigns with immediate effect triggering contest to replace him

13 December 2023, 11:20 | Updated: 13 December 2023, 11:48

Mark Drakeford has resigned
Mark Drakeford has resigned. Picture: LBC/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has resigned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Welsh Labour leader has announced he will stand down immediately.

A leadership contest for a new first minister will be now be held.

Mr Drakeford said there would be time for political obituaries once he had left office and he would remain "fully focused" on the job until he steps down.

"I wish Mark well as he stands down from the helm," Mr Drakeford said.

"While we may have different visions for Wales, I know I'm joined by colleagues in holding a huge amount of respect for his dedication to the job of first minister.

"It's important, however, with this announcement that there is no distraction from the really important job of delivering for the people of Wales.

"Labour politicians jockeying for the role of first minister must not detract from this."

Read More: Rwandan criminals could come to the UK as part of Rishi's migrant deal, James Cleverly admits

Read More: Three teenagers killed in South Wales crash named, as family pay tribute to the 'most perfect son'

The Labour politician, 69, has been Wales' leader since December 2018. The new leader will be the fifth since Welsh devolution was introduced in 1999.

He said he hoped his replacement could be brought in before Easter 2024.

Mark Drakeford
Mark Drakeford. Picture: Getty

Mr Drakeford was first elected to the Senedd in 2011 as the Member for Cardiff West.

He served in various ministerial roles from 2013 under the leadership of Carwyn Jones, before succeeding him as First Minister and Welsh Labour leader in 2018.

Mr Drakeford insisted he still had a lot to achieve over the coming months and there would be "plenty of time for political obituaries and retrospection once I've ceased to be First Minister, but not before".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Meler has been discharged from hospital with a broken bone in his face

Battered Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler discharged from hospital with 'small fracture' after being punched in the face

A blast and snow of ice is on the way

Blast of snow and ice to hit UK just before Christmas as Met Office warns cold snap on the way

Poland Politics

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk sworn in by president

Ukraine Daily Life

More than 50 injured in overnight Russian missile attack on Ukrainian capital

Gary Lineker 'seems to have breached BBC impartiality guidelines', Samir Shah has said

Gary Lineker rowing with Grant Shapps over Rwanda scheme 'seems to breach impartiality rules', says new BBC chief

Hungary Politics Parties

Orban says Hungary will block EU membership negotiations for Ukraine

Mark Gardiner and former business partner Paul Maddison (right) split the £22m jackpot in 1995

Lottery winner who scooped £11million in 1995 dies after moving to Scotland and ‘living like a hermit’

Big Bang Theory actress Kate Micucci has surgery for lung cancer despite never 'smoking a cigarette'

Big Bang Theory actress diagnosed with lung cancer despite 'never smoking a cigarette'

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables will stay in prison

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables will stay in prison as parole bid rejected

Israel Palestinians

Ambush kills nine Israeli soldiers in Gaza City

Some LTNs 'gum-up' traffic, said Mark Harper

Transport Secretary says LTNs can 'gum-up' traffic and make people’s lives 'more difficult'

Mark Harper said Aslef members should get a chance to vote on the pay deal

Aslef offer 'on the table' to take train driver salaries to £65k - as transport sec urges union to put offer to members

Pakistan Suicide Bomber

Suicide bomber used 120kg of explosives to target police station in Pakistan

Transport Secretary speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this morning

New £38k salary threshold for migrants coming to UK won’t be for those reapplying, transport secretary tells LBC

Tributes have poured in after Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher died aged 61

'A true legend': Tributes flood in for Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher after his death aged 61

National Highways will be removing 1,000 miles of roadworks over the Christmas break

Driving home for Christmas! 1,000 miles of roadworks will be removed from England's roads over festive break

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Home Secretary James Cleverly with LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Rwandan criminals could come to the UK as part of Rishi's migrant deal, James Cleverly admits
Police said it is 'likely' missing mum Gaynor Lord entered water

Missing mother Gaynor Lord ‘spotted at 4pm in park where her clothes and mobile phone were found’
Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal
James Cleverly speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Wednesday

James Cleverly says he can't remember calling Rwanda deportation policy 'batshit'

Gaynor Lord has been missing since Friday

Six clues Gaynor Lord left behind, as police search for missing Norwich mum, and children urge her to come home
United Nations Palestine

UN General Assembly votes to demand humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

The UK economy shrank in October

UK economy shrank 0.3% in October in surprise decline

The government was fined for an email error that could have put lives at risk

MoD fined for 'reply all' email blunder that risked Afganistan interpreters' lives as they fled the Taliban
Peter Lawson was a key figure in the case of Nicola Bulley

Top police officer who worked on Nicola Bulley investigation 'died of natural causes', coroner reveals
Cop28 president Sultan Al-Jaber's team presented a new draft of the deal

Cop28 agrees historic deal to 'transition' the world away from fossil fuels with oil and gas 'phased out'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Donations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell charity plunge by £9m in a year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Harry and Meghan release slick video of post-Royal charity work - hours after Kate's film of baby bank visit
George, Charlotte and Louis joined Kate on a visit to a baby bank

Prince Louis joins George and Charlotte as they handpick toys for children at baby bank with Kate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit