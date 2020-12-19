Wales to go into new lockdown from midnight with mixing allowed only on Christmas day

19 December 2020, 18:32 | Updated: 19 December 2020, 18:47

Shoppers pictured in Cardiff earlier today before the rule change was announced
Shoppers pictured in Cardiff earlier today before the rule change was announced. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Wales will enter a new strict lockdown from midnight on Saturday with festive bubbles of two households only applying on Christmas Day.

Non-essential retail, close contact services, gyms and leisure centres and hospitality would close at "end of trading" on Saturday.

On Christmas Day people will be able meet to form a so-called "Christmas bubble" of two households, but people are being advised not to do so.

First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the strict new rules for Wales today after a meeting with the first ministers of Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as Michael Gove, on the new strain of coronavirus.

The new strain is "significantly more infectious and spreads more quickly" than the original one, Mr Drakeford said.

He detailed how the pattern of transmission in London and the South East of England, which has been linked to the new variant, is "remarkably consistent with the rapid acceleration of transmission in Wales" and the high case rates seen in recent weeks.

Mr Drakeford said the latest evidence suggested that the new strain is "present throughout Wales".

"Today has been one of those days when new information has required an immediate response," Mr Drakeford said.

"This afternoon, the Cabinet met to discuss this worrying new development in the pandemic and to hear the latest advice from our senior medical and scientific advisers, including the impact on our NHS.

"The situation is incredibly serious. I cannot overstate this.

"We have therefore reached the difficult decision to bring forward the alert Level four restrictions for Wales, in line with the action being taken in London and the south east of England.

"These new restrictions will come into effect from midnight tonight instead of during the Christmas period."

The restrictions mean non-essential retail, close contact services, gyms and leisure centres and hospitality will close at the end of trading on Saturday.

Stay-at-home rules will also come into effect from midnight.

Mr Drakeford said the easing of restrictions over Christmas had to be altered as people could not be exposed "to the risk of this new, more virulent strain of coronavirus".

"We will therefore change the current rules, which allow two households to come together to form a Christmas bubble over a five-day period, so that they will apply on Christmas Day only," he said.

"Throughout the alert Level four period, a single person household will be able to join with one other household.

"While we all want to avoid further disruption to businesses and plans for Christmas, our overriding duty is to protect lives here in Wales.

"We know that 2021 will be a different and a better year. Our economy will recover. Christmas will come again. But lives which are lost, are lost for ever.

"This new strain of the virus is another dreadful surprise in this long-running pandemic. We now have a pandemic within a pandemic, a crisis within a crisis.

"It is another challenge we must overcome. But one we will overcome together. We will continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones, and, together, we will keep Wales safe."

Paul Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said he had been briefed by Mr Drakeford on Saturday and could "fully appreciate the need for more severe restrictions in Wales".

"I know that many people will be disappointed as they were looking forward to seeing their loved ones this Christmas, but in the face of the emerging evidence it is clear that Christmas bubble arrangements must change," Mr Davies said.

"By working together and keeping to the rules we can ensure as many people as possible will be around to celebrate Christmas together in the years to come."

Donald Trump

Trump downplays Russia in first comments on cyberattack

Scotland: Travel ban with rest of UK as strict Christmas Covid rules announced

Scotland: Travel ban with rest of UK as strict Christmas Covid rules announced
Christmas in chaos for millions after Tier 4 lockdown

Christmas in chaos for millions after Tier 4 lockdown

Coronavirus: What is Tier 4 and which areas are going into Tier 4?

Coronavirus: What is Tier 4 and which areas are going into Tier 4?
'Christmas bubbles' only allowed on Christmas Day, Boris Johnson says

'Christmas bubbles' only allowed on Christmas Day, Boris Johnson says
Coronavirus LIVE: Christmas Bubbles reduced as London, Scotland and Wales put in Tier 4

Coronavirus LIVE: Christmas Bubbles reduced as London, Scotland and Wales put in Tier 4

Christmas Covid rules: The guidance for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland

Christmas Covid rules: The guidance for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland
What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
Covid 19: What are the current Christmas coronavirus rules?

Covid 19: What are the current Christmas coronavirus rules?

David Lammy's instant reaction to Tier 4 restrictions for London and SE England

David Lammy's instant reaction to Tier 4 restrictions for London and SE England
Bishop accused of being 'anti-Tory' for criticising loose Christmas rules

Bishop accused of being 'anti-Tory' for criticising loose Christmas rules
Covid spike imminent if travel ban not introduced, warns ex-Science Adviser

Covid spike imminent if travel ban not introduced, warns ex-Science Adviser
Frontline NHS worker's harrowing tale of life with Long-Covid

Frontline NHS worker's harrowing tale of life with Long-Covid
'Is it a political stunt?" Nick Ferrari grills Minister over Unicef comments by Tory MP

'Is it a political stunt?" Nick Ferrari grills Minister over Unicef comments by Tory MP
'Jacob Rees-Mogg should come visit a food bank before commenting in Commons'

'Jacob Rees-Mogg should come visit a food bank before commenting in Commons'

