'Don’t take the risk': Warning after kids hospitalised from eating Kinder Easter chocolate

15 April 2022, 20:06 | Updated: 15 April 2022, 20:17

A health warning has been issued to parents over Kinder chocolate eggs ahead of Easter weekend
A health warning has been issued to parents over Kinder chocolate eggs ahead of Easter weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Health officials have issued a warning to all parents ahead of Easter weekend, after 70 people fall in with salmonella after eating Kinder chocolate eggs.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have told parents it is "crucial" to make sure children do not to eat certain Kinder chocolate, including Kinder Mini eggs and Kinder Surprise eggs, amid hospitalisation risks.

A "Rapid Outbreak Assessment" released by the European Food Safety Authority and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said it had matched the same salmonella strain currently infecting people to samples taken from a factory in Belgium last December.

As of April 15, there are 70 cases linked to this outbreak in the UK, with the majority of the cases in children under five.

Agencies, including the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have warned Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise 100g and Kinder Schokobons should not be eaten.

Read more: UK Bank Holiday weather: 22C heat declared on hottest day of year so far

As of 15 April, there are 70 cases linked to this outbreak in the UK
As of 15 April, there are 70 cases linked to this outbreak in the UK. Picture: UKFSA

A UK recall of certain Kinder chocolate products was extended to include all of those manufactured at the site since June, regardless of their best-before date.

Dame Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UKHSA, said: "We're reminding people of the recall this Bank Holiday weekend as it's possible these products have been bought and stored as gifts, or for events such as Easter trails.

"It's crucial these products are not eaten and are discarded. Salmonella infection can be severe and many children affected in this outbreak have been very unwell and hospitalised, so anyone giving chocolate products to friends or family should take extra care to ensure their Easter gifts are not amongst those products recalled.

"Thank you to parents and guardians who worked with us and other public health authorities in the UK to tell us what their children had eaten prior to becoming unwell – this allowed us to rapidly pinpoint a potential source of infection and helped food chain investigations both in this country and in Europe.

"We understand this has been a worrying time for these families, and their responses have helped to prevent more children and vulnerable adults being affected."

Emily Miles, chief executive of the FSA, said: "As we go into the Easter weekend, we are strongly urging consumers to follow the advice in the latest recall notice and to check any Kinder products they might have already bought against the list detailed in the notice, as they may pose a risk to health.

"If they do have any products on the list, they should not eat them and should discard them immediately."

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

Anyone with concerns that they might have salmonellosis is urged to contact their GP or call NHS 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Seinfeld actress Liz Sheridan dies aged 93

Seinfeld actress Liz Sheridan dies aged 93

Harry and Meghan seen in Europe for first time since Megxit

Harry and Meghan seen in Europe for first time since Megxit with Netflix film crew

Ukraine claim Anton Kuprin, captain of the sunken Moskva, has died

Captain of sunken Russian warship Moskva 'killed on board', Ukraine claim

16-year-old Damarie was stabbed to death in broad daylight

Man found guilty of 'brutally' stabbing 16-year-old to death in 'jealous' rage over girl

Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic in central London today

Climate campaigners blockade four bridges in central London

Six children have needed liver transplants as more cases of hepatitis were identified in children

Six children given liver transplants as investigation into hepatitis surge in children continues
There were long queues at Dover today

Easter travel chaos warning: Drivers warned of disruption over Bank Holiday weekend

Just Stop Oil posted this picture after launching their protests this morning

Dozens of arrests as eco-protesters stage protests at oil plants in Essex and Birmingham

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the bravery of his countrymen in a late-night address

Zelenskyy hails bravery of Ukrainian fighters as country withstands 50 days of war

London is set to be hotter than Ibiza on Good Friday and there's good weather forecast for the rest of the Bank Holiday

UK Bank Holiday weather: 22C heat declared on hottest day of year so far

Dr Tedros said "the world is not treating the human race the same way"

World’s focus on Ukraine over conflicts in Africa is ‘racist’ says WHO boss

More than 160 other British organisations have condemned the plan to fly asylum seekers to Rwanda

Govt signed refugee deal months after condemning Rwanda for human rights abuses

PC Adnan Arib was kicked out of the Met for trying to pursue sexual relationships with two schoolgirls.

Met cop kicked out of force after trying to pursue sexual relationships with schoolgirls

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew to the UK yesterday to visit the Queen

Harry and Meghan 'offer olive branch' in surprise visit to the Queen in Windsor

Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, has sunk

Russian warship sinks after 'missile attack' but Kremlin claims it sank in 'stormy seas'

health minister

Four German 'far-right extremists' arrested 'after plot to kidnap health minister over Covid foiled'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Russian tank destroyed in recent fighting is seen on a road to Kyiv, Ukraine

Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region

South Carolina-Execution

South Carolina inmate picks firing squad over electric chair

A member of Team Ukraine looks out over a lake at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague

Invictus Games offer break from war for Ukrainian competitors
Russian missile cruiser the Moskva

Russia says attacks on Kyiv will increase a day after losing warship
A building damaged during fighting in Mariupol, Ukraine

Ukraine’s port of Mariupol continues to hold out against all odds
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces

Dozens of Palestinians injured in tensions at mosque in Jerusalem
People pay tribute at the statues of North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il

North Korea marks key anniversary amid tensions over weapons tests
President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a news conference

Zelensky: Ukrainians should be proud for surviving 50 days of Russian invasion
Lee Harvey Oswald

Life insurance document for Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald sells at auction
The skyline of Beijing is reflected in the sunglasses of a woman wearing a face mask

Shutdowns spread in China as coronavirus infections rise

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'The Ritz would be cheaper': David Lammy blasts 'morally bankrupt' Rwanda refugee deal

'The Ritz would be cheaper': David Lammy blasts 'morally bankrupt' Rwanda refugee deal
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 14/04 | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

Nick believes Boris should get another chance

Nick Ferrari Says: Boris deserves another chance but it is no piece of cake
Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller
'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists
Rwanda migrant deal makes Brits people traffickers, caller cries

Rwanda migrant deal turns Brits into people traffickers, caller cries
'You don't want them here!': Sadiq Khan's clash with caller who says Rwanda plans 'good idea'

'You don't want them here!': Sadiq Khan's clash with caller who backs Rwanda plans
Sadiq Khan attacks PM's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing

Sadiq Khan attacks PM's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing
The Secretary of State for Wales defended the Prime Minister over partygate fines

Nick Ferrari challenges Welsh Secretary over Boris Johnson's partygate fine

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police