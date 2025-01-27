Warnings issued for high winds and heavy rain as major incident declared in Somerset amid Storm Herminia chaos

A major incident was declared by Somerset Council on Monday morning following overnight flooding. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Yellow weather warnings for wind and heavy rain have been issued as Storm Herminia continues to cause chaos across the UK.

A major incident was declared by Somerset Council on Monday morning following overnight flooding as more than 100 people were evacuated from their homes.

Meanwhile, strong winds brought power cuts to thousands more across south-west England.

Strong winds brought power cuts to thousands more across south-west England. Picture: Alamy

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue across the UK on Monday as particular concern remains for further flooding in parts of Wales and southern England.

One Met Office yellow weather warning for rain has been issued across southern England until 10:00 GMT on Tuesday and another across south-west Wales until 21:00.

Forecasters warn there could be some flooding, including more rapid flash flooding with the thunderstorms.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is in place across southern England and much of Wales until 06:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office until Tuesday. Picture: Met Office

Gusts are expected to reach 70mph or more around exposed coasts, while areas inland can expect wind up to 50mph. This could cause damage to buildings and disruption to transport.

National Rail has advised commuters to check before they travel - specifically for those using ScotRail, Transport for Wales and CrossCountry.

A care home in South Petherton was among the buildings to be evacuated in Somerset after flooding overnight while dozens of residents on an estate for over-50s in Charlton Mackrell were also evacuated by boat.

Wind gusts of 83 mph were recorded in Berry Head, Devon on Sunday while seven American students had to be rescued off the coast of western Wales by Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteers becoming stranded in stormy conditions.

Herminia is not powerful enough over the UK to be officially classed as a storm by the Met Office - unlike the far more powerful Éowyn, which caused several rare red weather warnings.

The Met Office said Éowyn, which left two people dead, was "probably the strongest storm" to hit the UK in at least 10 years.