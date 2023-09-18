'Very controlling': Historic warnings about Russell Brand's behaviour resurface after sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand has been accused of sexual assault and emotional abuse. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Warnings about Russell Brand's behaviour towards women have resurfaced after he was accused of multiple sexual assaults.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brand, 48, has also been accused of emotional abuse as four women spoke to the Times and Channel 4 for a joint investigation.

He had vehemently denied the claims against him, saying his relationships have "always been consensual".

Brand also claimed he is the victim of a "co-ordinated" attempt to control his "voice" as a critic of the "mainstream media".

Since the allegations were made on Saturday, historic warnings about Brand's behaviour have resurfaced, including from his ex-wife Katy Perry.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand. Picture: Getty

The American pop star said in 2013 that Brand was "very controlling" in their marriage, which ended in 2012 after two years.

"I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can't necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day," she told Vogue previously.

Dannii Minogue, meanwhile, labelled Brand a "vile predator" in an interview she gave in 2004 in London.

Dannii Minogue previously labelled Russell Brand a "vile pervert". Picture: Alamy

"[Brand] is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator. I certainly don't think he has cured his sex addiction, that's for sure. He wouldn't take no for an answer," Minogue told the Mirror in 2004.

"He's obviously very intelligent - but he wears more make-up than I do. Normally, I love guys with eyeliner on. It can be very sexy, but not on Russell.

"Absolutely no way, never, he's just not my type. Throughout the whole interview, he kept making shocking remarks that I can't even repeat. Just uttering the words would make me blush."

Read More: Police urge women to come forward after sexual assault allegations made against Russell Brand

Read More: Russell Brand axed by women's charity after sexual assault allegations as Met calls for 'victims' to come forward

Those close to Brand have spoken out in support of the comedian, who continued to perform at Wembley on Saturday after he put out a video denying the allegations.

On Monday, Brand's father, Ron, labelled the allegations a "vendetta".

"Is this seriously the most important thing happening in this world? Immigrants? Cost of living? 10s of thousands killed in Ukraine?" he said.

"Who is really driving this vendetta?"

Meanwhile, the Met Police has urged alleged victims to speak to the police force.

A spokesperson said: "We are aware of media reporting of a series of allegations of sexual assault.

"At this time, we have not received any reports in relation to this.

"If anyone believes they have been the victim of a sexual assault, no matter how long ago it happened, we would encourage them to contact police."