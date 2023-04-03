BMW driver smashes into crowd while trying to drift supercar with witnesses left in horror

The crash took place outside the British Motor Museum. Picture: TikTok

By Kieran Kelly

Shocking footage has captured the moment a BMW driver smashed a supercar into a crowd of bystanders in an attempt to drift outside the British Motor Museum.

The terrifying footage shows the BMW approach from a nearby roundabout before quickly attempting a drift as it nears the pavement.

The driver suddenly loses control of the car, smashing into a crowd of bystanders outside the British Motor Museum in Gaydon, Warwickshire.

The car also smashes into a set of traffic lights, seemingly injuring several people in the process.

A number of bystanders can be seen falling to the floor following the smash.

Meanwhile, dozens of bystanders look on in horror, with several screams heard.

A number of TikTok users commented on the crash, with one user saying: "Taste, driving skills and common sense all equally absent."

Another said: "They should be arrested and charged." A third added: "That's now another good show ruined."

The driver smashed into a set of traffic lights outside the British Motor Museum. Picture: TikTok

A British Motor Museum spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident that took place on the B4100 today.

"We take issues of road safety very seriously and whilst we won’t be commenting further at this time, we will investigate and act accordingly."

LBC has contacted Warwickshire Police for comment.