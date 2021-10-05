James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Watch: Boris Bikes? PM cycles round Tory party conference
5 October 2021, 09:12 | Updated: 5 October 2021, 09:27
Watch the moment the Prime Minister uses a bike to move around the Conservative Party conference.
Just one day ahead of his keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference the Prime Minister took to a familiar mode of transport to move around the venue.
To the delight of the waiting press pack, the PM was caught on video using a green bike to ride around the hall.
A bemused Nick Ferrari described the video as "extraordinary" saying he had seen "many things in conferences down the years," but nothing like this before.
More to follow.