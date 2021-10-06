Watch: Boris Johnson makes keynote Conservative conference speech

By EJ Ward

Boris Johnson makes a keynote speech promising a “long overdue” economic “change of direction” for the country and you can watch it live here from 11:30.

Boris Johnson's preparing to close the Conservative conference with an attack on his party's previous prime ministers.

He'll accuse his predecessors of "drift and dither" - and insist he has the "guts" to solve the country's big issues.

The PM is also set to tell businesses to invest in workers here instead of relying on low-paid staff from abroad.

