Watch: Drug driver dodges jail after losing control and landing on car roof

The drug driver lost control and careered into a waiting call. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Dramatic footage shows the moment a drug driver launched his car into the air and crashed into an unsuspecting vehicle at a toll booth.

The 28-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is seen losing control and smashing into the stationary vehicle, landing his car on top of it.

Staffordshire Police said "miraculously" none of the three people involved were seriously hurt in the crash on the M6 in August last year.

The drug driver, who was arrested, avoided jail after getting a 14-month sentence suspended for 18 months, and was banned from driving for three years and told to carry out community service.

Inspector Sion Hathaway, of the force's Central Motorway Police Group, said: "This was a terrifying incident for the individuals caught in the consequences of this reckless driver's decision to take drugs.

"It is a miracle that no one was seriously injured.

"I hope that this footage presents a real warning to anyone who is thinking about getting behind the wheel in an intoxicated state.

"You not only risk your own life, but the lives of others."

The incident happened in Norton Canes on the morning of August 25 2020.

The driver was found to have several controlled drugs in his system at the time of the crash, Staffordshire Police said.

The drug driver and motorist in the vehicle he crashed into were not seriously injured, while the toll booth operator is still receiving treatment for her injuries.